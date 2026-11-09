Rugby League World Cup 2030 Hosts Announced: USA and Pacific Islands Take Center Stage

The International Rugby League confirmed the USA and Pacific Islands as co-hosts for the 2030 World Cup, featuring expanded team numbers and major strategic growth plans.

International Rugby League officials confirmed that the 2030 edition of the Rugby League World Cup will be jointly hosted by the United States and the Pacific Islands. This landmark decision marks a significant expansion of the sport's global footprint, moving beyond its traditional strongholds in Australia, England, and New Zealand. The five specific host cities for the tournament remain unconfirmed as organizers finalize logistical details.

Expanding Global Reach and Broadcast Strategy

The International Rugby League chairman, Tony Grant, announced the hosting partners during the organization's annual general meeting in Sydney. Grant emphasized that this move is a strategic effort to maximize interest among broadcasters, government partners, and fans during the current tournament. The ongoing World Cup in Australia has already broken records for both crowd attendance and television viewership, setting a high benchmark for future events.

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Grant stated that the organization aims to take advantage of opportunities opening up in new frontiers where the Rugby League World Cup has not previously been played. The United States represents a massive new market for the sport, while the Pacific Islands continue to be a cultural and competitive heartland for rugby league. This dual-hosting model allows the International Rugby League to leverage established passion in the Pacific while penetrating the lucrative American sports market.

Tournament Expansion and Team Increases

In addition to the host announcements, the International Rugby League confirmed significant changes to the tournament format. The men's World Cup will expand from ten teams to twelve participants in 2030. This increase provides more nations with the opportunity to compete on the global stage. The women's tournament will also grow, expanding from eight teams to ten participants.

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The specific format for these expanded tournaments has not yet been finalized. The International Rugby League has asked member nations to provide feedback on potential structures during the annual general meeting. These decisions will be made after considering the input from national federations across the globe. The goal is to ensure competitive balance while accommodating the additional teams.

Promotion of Samoa and Tonga to Tier One

The International Rugby League has also proposed that Samoa and Tonga be promoted to Tier One nation status. This would place them alongside established powerhouses Australia, England, and New Zealand. The proposal reflects the rising competitive standard of Pacific Island nations in recent years. Samoa made history by becoming the first Pacific country to play in a World Cup final in 2022.

Both Samoa and Tonga reached the semi-finals of the current tournament held in Australia. This strong performance demonstrates their readiness for elevated status within the sport's governance structure. Grant highlighted that promoting these nations aligns with the strategy to deepen engagement in the Pacific region. The formal decision regarding Tier One status will follow the feedback collection process.

Future Events and Immediate Competition

The 2030 Wheelchair World Cup will take place concurrently with the main events but will be hosted exclusively in France. Looking further ahead, the 2034 tournament is scheduled to be hosted in Europe. These decisions ensure a balanced global rotation of major events. The International Rugby League is positioning itself for sustained growth across multiple disciplines and regions.

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Meanwhile, attention remains on the 2026 tournament finals being contested in Brisbane on Sunday, 15 November. Both the men's and women's finals will feature Australia against New Zealand. Australia's men's team has won the past three World Cups. Their women's team is competing in their fifth successive final, highlighting the intense rivalry between these two nations. The outcome of this match will provide critical context for the expansion plans ahead.