Kevin Sinfield's knighthood in the King's Birthday Honours List recognizes his extraordinary fundraising efforts for motor neurone disease charities, inspired by his late teammate Rob Burrow. His upcoming final ultra-marathon challenge, visiting all Super League stadiums, is part of a campaign that has raised over £11 million.

Rugby legend Kevin Sinfield is to be knighted in the King's Birthday Honours List, a recognition that culminates years of extraordinary fundraising efforts for motor neurone disease ( MND ) charities.

His motivation has been deeply personal: to honour the memory of his late teammate, Rob Burrow, who passed away from MND in June 2024 at the age of 41. Since Burrow's diagnosis in December 2019, Sinfield, 45, has raised more than £11 million through a series of gruelling physical challenges, demonstrating unwavering commitment to the cause.

The pair, former teammates at Leeds Rhinos, were both appointed Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBEs) in the 2023 New Year Honours, a ceremony famously held at their home ground, Headingley Stadium, by Prince William. One of the most poignant moments of their shared journey was captured in 2023 when Sinfield carried Burrow over the finish line at the Leeds Marathon, having pushed him the entire distance in an adapted buggy.

Sinfield's dedication continues with his seventh and final ultra-marathon challenge, scheduled for September. This latest feat, the "7 in 7" challenge, involves running an ultra-marathon every day for a week, visiting all 12 Betfred Super League stadiums from his starting point in Hull on September 28, culminating at Old Trafford in time for the Super League Grand Final.

A unique aspect of this journey will be that he also runs a mile each day alongside individuals affected by MND, further highlighting the personal connections he forges through his activism. The challenge revisits a format he successfully undertook in 2025, battling torrential rain and even using bin bags over his shoes to navigate flooded roads. That year, he completed 185 miles across the UK and Ireland, exceeding his fundraising target of £777,777.

The number seven holds special significance, chosen in tribute to Burrow's iconic rugby shirt number. Upon finishing the 2025 challenge at Headingley, a visibly exhausted but fulfilled Sinfield declared, "It's been an incredible week... We've won the battle this week, but there's a war to be won. We've got to keep fighting.

" Sinfield's story is part of a wider, tragic pattern within rugby, where several prominent figures have been diagnosed with MND. While there is no established research linking the disease to head injuries, the cases are notable. Scottish rugby Doddie Weir died from MND in 2022, six years after his diagnosis, and former England captain Lewis Moody revealed his own diagnosis in 2025. These cases underscore the urgency behind Sinfield's mission.

A major milestone in the fight against MND was the opening of the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease at Seacroft Hospital in Leeds in 2025. It is the first facility in the country specifically designed to support MND patients and conduct vital research, a cause that Sinfield's fundraising has directly supported.

The announcement of his knighthood in the King's Birthday Honours List, to be published this weekend, serves as a national acknowledgment of his relentless campaigning, transforming personal loyalty into a legacy of hope and progress in the battle against motor neurone disease





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Kevin Sinfield Rob Burrow Motor Neurone Disease MND Fundraising Ultra-Marathon Knighthood King's Birthday Honours Leeds Rhinos Rugby League

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