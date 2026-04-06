Rumer Willis Defends Breastfeeding Her 3-Year-Old Daughter Amid Criticism

Actress Rumer Willis has addressed the criticism of her parenting choices by sharing a video of herself breastfeeding her daughter, Louetta, who is turning three. This sparked a debate on social media about the age to stop breastfeeding and the implications of sharing personal parenting moments online.

Rumer Willis has responded to criticism of her parenting choices by sharing a heartwarming video of herself breastfeeding her daughter, Louetta, who is turning three this month. The actress, born April 18, 2023, with her ex-partner Derek Richard Thomas, frequently shares photos documenting her breastfeeding journey. In response to the judgment she's faced over her parenting posts, she took to Instagram on Sunday to address the situation.

The video shows Rumer cradling Louetta while nursing, with the actress adding the text: When someone starts judging my parenting before cutting to a viral TikTok clip. In this clip, a woman explains how to mind your own business using a humorous whiteboard diagram. Unafraid to defend herself, the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore captioned the video with a pointed Sorry not sorry. Despite Rumer's direct response to public opinion, many commentators expressed concern, saying that Louetta is too old to be breastfed. Some commenters expressed their disapproval, claiming that at three years old, breastfeeding is not appropriate, and suggested that Rumer should consider pumping and bottle-feeding instead. They argued that the practice seems more about Rumer than the child. Commenters expressed their opinions such as the child should be weaned, as well as the importance of setting boundaries with children. The comments often mentioned that children should be guided off the breast, with alternative methods such as cups or bottles being suggested as more appropriate at this age. This prompted a debate about the natural age to end breastfeeding, as well as the point at which children should begin to learn to follow parental guidance. \However, a number of people came to Rumer's defense, expressing that they, too, had nursed their children until they were as old as four and encouraged her to ignore the criticism. The supporters highlighted the benefits of breastfeeding, including a secure attachment and calming the child. These supporters shared personal experiences of extended breastfeeding, claiming that it is completely normal. They advocated for the celebration and support of practices that offer children biological benefits. The supporters emphasized that it is natural and beautiful, that it should be embraced, and offered reassurance. These supporters mentioned that the practice of breastfeeding is a private matter. They emphasized the importance of a mothers right and support in deciding what's best for her child and not to feel obligated to follow other's opinions. \However, the majority of commenters said that while they respect Rumer's parenting decisions, sharing breastfeeding videos online invites unwanted opinions. They accused Rumer of contradiction and suggested she was intentionally seeking attention. They argued it was a private moment that shouldn't be shared publicly. Some commenters said that by posting breastfeeding videos online, she's making the practice public, which opens her up to comments from others. They thought she should not have shared the video publicly if she didn't want any feedback. They felt that Rumer was trying to attract attention and provoke a reaction. The criticism highlighted the differing views on public displays of parenting and the debate around public versus private space, and whether certain acts were appropriate for sharing online. This ongoing conversation demonstrates the complexity of parenting choices in the age of social media, and how quickly those moments can become public, and subject to intense scrutiny.





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Rumer Willis Defends Breastfeeding Her Nearly Three-Year-Old Daughter Amidst Parenting CriticismActress Rumer Willis has addressed criticism of her parenting choices by posting a video of herself breastfeeding her daughter, Louetta. The post sparked a debate about the appropriate age for breastfeeding, with opinions divided between support and criticism.

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