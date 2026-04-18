Rumors Swirl of Craig Melvin's Potential Exit from Today Show Amidst Savannah Guthrie's Return

Insiders suggest NBC executives might be planning to sideline Craig Melvin from the Today show anchor desk to strengthen the pairing of Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, especially as Guthrie navigates a challenging personal period.

Rumors are circulating within NBC that network executives may be considering a shift in the Today show's anchor lineup, potentially sidelining Craig Melvin to accommodate a stronger pairing between Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb . An insider revealed to the Daily Mail that Guthrie's return to the broadcast on April 6, following the high-profile abduction of her mother, Nancy, in February, has introduced a complex dynamic.

This situation has reportedly fueled speculation about a deliberate plan to "slowly push out" the 46-year-old Melvin. The source indicated that there has been an outpouring of support for Guthrie, with colleagues demonstrating deep respect for her efforts to return to work while her mother's case remains unresolved. NBC staff have been mindful of her personal situation, refraining from discussing her mother or inquiring about the ongoing investigation. Libby Leist, the Executive Vice President of Today, is reportedly committed to ensuring Guthrie's comfort and security during this challenging period. The close personal bond between Savannah Guthrie, 54, and her co-host Hoda Kotb, 61, has also been noted by producers. This relationship is said to be a driving factor behind attempts to pair them more frequently on air. This has led to whispers that executives believe the current on-air dynamic, which includes Melvin, may not be as effective. "Hoda has been her rock," the insider commented. "They are actively trying to push out Craig and have him just anchor the third hour. Savannah and Hoda love each other dearly and Savannah feels really good with Hoda as co-anchor. She knows Hoda's not coming for her, not to mention ratings are up when it's Savannah and Hoda." The insider went on to claim, "It just doesn't work with Craig anymore." Further fueling these rumors, the NBC insider suggested that executives might be looking to "slowly push out" Melvin and utilize Kotb "more and more to fill in until they can't deny she rates better with Savannah." The insider speculated that Melvin might not even realize the extent of the changes, stating, "Craig won't even know what happened. Just another day at Today." However, another source within NBC has refuted these claims, asserting that "Savannah and Craig are the Today show co-anchors, and that is not changing." These discussions about Melvin's potential demotion emerge after a previous revelation that he was left "absolutely devastated" by being overlooked for the exclusive interview with Guthrie about her missing mother. Despite his long tenure, Melvin was reportedly upset that Kotb, who had initially planned to leave the show in 2025, was chosen over him to conduct Guthrie's first in-depth interview regarding her mother's disappearance. Sources indicate that Melvin felt he was the natural choice, given his role as a co-anchor and the anticipation that the interview would be a significant career moment for him. He was reportedly blindsided when Kotb was selected instead. "Craig is absolutely devastated he didn't get that interview," an insider stated at the time. "He thought it was his moment with Savannah — and it never even came his way. He wasn't just passed over — he wasn't even asked. That's what really stings." Sources also shared that Melvin believed his position as an official co-host, particularly after stepping in more frequently when Kotb began scaling back her appearances, was a testament to his growing importance on the show. "Craig believed he'd earned that spot. He is the official co-host," the source continued. "So to be left out entirely feels like a major setback." This sentiment is echoed by another insider who expressed, "There's a real sense of confusion. He doesn't understand why he wasn't given the opportunity. Hoda walked away from the seat. It's not fair." The alleged oversight has reportedly caused colleagues to worry about Melvin's future on the morning program, with the internal atmosphere at Today described by some as akin to "a vipers' nest." Melvin's consistent presence on the show since Kotb reduced her schedule had led him to believe he was being taken seriously as a co-host. "Now he's questioning that," an insider remarked. "The rug was pulled out from under him. He went from confident to uncertain overnight. It's not just disappointment — it's doubt. About his role, his standing, all of it." Savannah Guthrie's return to the spotlight, even amidst the personal tragedy of her mother's disappearance, has reportedly earned her significant "respect" at NBC. She was seen becoming emotional on April 6 during her return to the Today show, which she anchored alongside Melvin





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