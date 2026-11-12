Runaway Jack Russell Ellie Bursts Into Eastleigh Wedding Before Bride's Entrance

A runaway Jack Russell named Ellie dashed into a Hampshire church during a wedding, moments before bride Amy Keene's entrance.

A bride has described the unforgettable moment a runaway Jack Russell named Ellie scampered down the aisle of a church in Eastleigh, Hampshire, just seconds before her wedding entrance. Amy Keene, 30, was preparing to marry her husband Simon Keene, 31, when the dog burst into the building on Saturday.

The four-legged wedding crasher had escaped from a nearby home minutes earlier, and her owner was seen desperately trying to retrieve her as she ran past the wedding guests. Footage of the incident showed the congregation seeing the funnier side of the moment and erupting with laughter.

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How Ellie Escaped Through an Unlocked Cat Flap

Paul Rushforth, 47, from Totton, Hampshire, said Ellie escaped through a cat flap he had left unlocked while he was putting rubbish outside. He was looking after the dog for his girlfriend, Jen, when the escape happened.

Mr Rushforth, an NHS telecoms engineer, said he started chasing Ellie down the road. He said he could see she had dived down the building, but because he is not local to the area, he did not realise what the building was at first.

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Mr Rushforth said he had not realised Ellie was small enough to get out through the cat flap. He described himself as a bad boyfriend for leaving the door unlocked while he took the bins out for his girlfriend.

Bride and Groom React to the Wedding Interruption

The couple described the incident as one of the funniest things that could have happened on their wedding day. Amy Keene said she was lining up with her bridesmaids when she spotted a small pup running up the road without a lead.

Amy Keene said she quickly realised the dog was loose because she is a massive animal lover and did not want any animal to get lost. Before she could try to catch it, the dog ran into the church and made the whole congregation laugh.

Amy Keene said her husband Simon was waiting at the top of the altar and was already very nervous. When the music started and he turned around to see a dog instead of his bride, she said it helped calm his nerves massively.

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Amy Keene said the couple's dog, Duggy, had been patiently waiting in his tuxedo while holding the rings, behaving like a very good boy when the incident occurred. Ellie stopped only briefly to sniff Duggy, and Amy Keene joked that the pair might have fallen in love and the couple may need a second wedding.

Owner Apologises Repeatedly as Ellie Returns Home

Paul Rushforth said he was absolutely mortified and that his heart had just stopped when he saw what was happening. He said he had also feared he had ruined a wedding, and he apologised repeatedly to the couple.

Ellie continued darting around the guests inside the church until one of them managed to catch hold of her. Amy Keene said the owner finally caught Ellie after the entrance music had stopped and scooped her up before taking her back home.

Mr Rushforth said he could not get out of the building fast enough and had apologised half a dozen times as he left. The couple said the owner could not have apologised enough, and the wedding went on with a moment that Amy Keene described as wholesome and unexpected.