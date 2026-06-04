Rupert Everett's Chaotic Life: From Sex Work to Heroin Addiction

The article explores the wild and chaotic life of Rupert Everett, a British actor known for his outspoken nature and impressive acting career. It delves into his experimentation with heroin, sex work, and his affair with Paula Yates while she was married to Bob Geldof.

He has lived a life few could have imagined that could have been a script for one of his movies. Rupert Everett shot to fame in 1984, starring in Another Country before becoming a household name while working alongside Cameron Diaz and Julia Roberts in the comedy My Best Friend's Wedding in 1997.

But alongside his impressive acting credits, he has built a reputation for his wild, hedonistic lifestyle, which saw him experiment with heroin and sex work, as well as having an affair with the late Paula Yates while she was married to Bob Geldof. Now 67, the actor, who stars in the new season of Rivals, has finally turned his back on his wild younger years, claiming he is 'less selfish'.

'My wild days of sex and drugs and being mates with Madonna are over,' he told The Herald last year. Having survived the excesses and heartbreaks of his past, the Daily Mail takes a look back at the chaotic life of one of Britain's most outspoken actors





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Rupert Everett Another Country My Best Friend's Wedding Sex Work Heroin Addiction Paula Yates Bob Geldof Chaotic Life Britain's Most Outspoken Actors

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