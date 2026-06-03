Rupert Everett's Revelation of Six-Year Affair with Paula Yates Sparks Family Distress

Actor Rupert Everett's memoir and recent interviews detail a long-term romantic relationship with TV presenter Paula Yates during the 1980s while she was married to Bob Geldof. The revelation, coming years after Yates' death, has drawn criticism from her family, who are protective of her memory amid a history of personal tragedy.

During the taping of Channel 4's The Big Breakfast in 1995, presenter Paula Yates and guest Rupert Everett displayed an intimate rapport that captivated viewers.

At the time, Yates was recently separated from her husband, Sir Bob Geldof, and was involved with INXS frontman Michael Hutchence. What the audience did not know was that Yates and Everett had already shared a clandestine six-year affair throughout the 1980s, a secret dubbed the best-kept in showbusiness at the time.

The relationship began in 1985 after Yates interviewed Everett for Cosmopolitan magazine, culminating in a romantic entanglement that persisted while Yates was married to Geldof and raising their children. Their secrecy owed to the fact that Everett was openly gay, leading industry observers to never suspect a romantic link.

The affair only became public in 2006, six years after Yates' death from an accidental heroin overdose at age 41, when Everett disclosed it in his memoir Red Carpets And Other Banana Skins. He described their connection as rooted in a shared love of drama and danger, calling Yates a "fragile rock" and themselves "kindred spirits.

" In a 2021 interview on Piers Morgan's Life Stories, Everett maintained he was in love with Yates and suggested Geldof was aware of the affair, a claim disputed by those close to the Geldof family. Recent promotional interviews for Everett's film MadFabulous have revived scrutiny of the relationship.

Yates' daughters-Fifi Trixibelle, Pixie, and the late Peaches, with Geldof, and Tiger Lily, with Hutchence-are said to be protective of their mother's legacy and resent the continued public dissection of her private life, especially given the family's tragic history with drug-related deaths. Friends of the family denounce anyone who exploits Yates' memory for profit or sensationalism, emphasizing the enduring pain caused by such revelations





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