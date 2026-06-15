Rupert Lowe's controversial comments on Tommy Robinson and far-Right extremism

Rupert Lowe, the leader of the Restore Britain party, faced a furious backlash after saying that far-Right rabble-rouser and convicted thug Tommy Robinson was welcome to join his party. The main political parties all said they would bar Robinson, who was detained at Heathrow under anti-terror laws at the weekend. The controversy comes after The Mail on Sunday revealed that some of those campaigning for Restore in Makerfield had attended a white supremacist conference alongside neo-Nazis.

Rupert Lowe faced a furious backlash last night after he said Tommy Robinson was welcome to join his party. The Restore Britain leader said that if the far-Right rabble-rouser and convicted thug wanted to sign up, that was 'up to him'.

Britain's main political parties all said they would bar Robinson, who was detained at Heathrow under anti-terror laws at the weekend. But Mr Lowe doubled down on his comments about the English Defence League founder, adding that he was 'not sure what all the fuss is about'. Robinson has been jailed five times and just last week was accused of stoking violence on the streets of Britain.

Fresh concerns were also raised about who Mr Lowe is attracting to Restore Britain, which is expected to split the Right-wing vote in Makerfield on Thursday. A win for Labour's Andy Burnham in the crucial by-election would allow him to launch a leadership challenge against Sir Keir Starmer. It comes after The Mail on Sunday revealed that some of those campaigning for Restore in Makerfield had attended a white supremacist conference alongside neo-Nazis.

Rupert Lowe (pictured) faced a furious backlash last night after he said Tommy Robinson was welcome to join his party. The Restore Britain leader said that if the far-Right rabble-rouser and convicted thug Tommy Robinson (pictured) wanted to sign up, that was 'up to him'. A Reform UK source told the Daily Mail: 'It's quite clear from the past few days that Rupert will happily welcome neo-Nazis and just about anyone else into his party.

' They added that 'decent British patriots' didn't want former Reform MP Mr Lowe's style of politics. Another figure in Nigel Farage's party said: 'Rupert is giving house room to a section of the political compass that hasn't had a home since the time of the British National Party.

' And Gawain Towler, Mr Farage's former director of communications, described Mr Lowe as 'a political wrecking ball'. Mr Farage has always distanced himself from Robinson – real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon – and resigned from UKIP in 2018 over the leadership's 'obsession' with him. Last year, he said: 'I never wanted Tommy Robinson to join UKIP, I don't want him to join Reform UK, and he won't be.

' However, his stance prompted a falling-out with the world's richest man, Elon Musk, who hailed Robinson's campaigning against grooming gangs and said that Mr Lowe should lead Reform instead. Mr Lowe made it clear in an interview with The Sunday Times yesterday that he had no problem with Robinson joining his party, which he set up a year ago after leaving Reform.

Polls suggest that Restore Britain could take 7 per cent of the vote in Makerfield, Greater Manchester, and stop Reform (on 41 per cent) beating Labour (46 per cent). A Labour Party spokesman said: 'The fact Rupert Lowe is open to far-Right thug and convicted criminal Tommy Robinson joining his party speaks volumes.

'It shouldn't be hard for any politician to condemn the appalling views and past actions of Robinson – yet it's too hard for Restore Britain. ' The Conservatives said they would not admit Robinson into their party. One senior Tory MP told the Daily Mail: 'The man is a convicted criminal – why would you want him? Rupert Lowe just doesn't care.

He's obsessed with his own hype.

' The MP added: 'He sees Tommy Robinson as an opportunity to bring in more support from other places. The fact is growing in popularity does concern me. Restore Britain leader Rupert Lowe orders lunch inside a fish and chip shop as he campaigns for his party's candidate ahead of the Makerfield by-election on June 1





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rupert Lowe Tommy Robinson Restore Britain Far-Right Extremism White Supremacist Conference Neo-Nazis Makerfield By-Election Andy Burnham Sir Keir Starmer Conservatives Tory MP Far-Right Thug Convicted Criminal Obsession With Hype Growing Popularity Political Wrecking Ball

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Henry Crocombe Called into England Squad as Cover for Ollie RobinsonEngland's Ollie Robinson has been ruled out of the second Test against New Zealand due to knee soreness, prompting the call-up of Sussex pace bowler Henry Crocombe. Crocombe, 24, has taken 21 wickets in seven County Championship matches this season and claimed 4-65 for England Lions against South Africa A last month.

Read more »

Rupert Lowe's Restore Party Linked to Neo-Nazi Summit as By-Election LoomsActivists from Rupert Lowe's Restore party attended a white supremacist summit in Portugal, raising alarm over the party's extremist connections ahead of the Makerfield by-election.

Read more »

Tommy Robinson detained at Heathrow and begs supporters for moneyFar-right agitator Tommy Robinson has put out a plea for more money from supporters after being detained at Heathrow by counter-terror police.

Read more »

Tommy Robinson detained at Heathrow under counter-terror lawsRobinson claimed on social media that he had been detained for almost three hours, with officers seizing his iPhone and Samsung Galaxy handsets

Read more »