Rupert Lowe's Restore Party Linked to Neo-Nazi Summit as By-Election Looms

Activists from Rupert Lowe's Restore party attended a white supremacist summit in Portugal, raising alarm over the party's extremist connections ahead of the Makerfield by-election.

Activists campaigning for Rupert Lowe 's Restore party have been found to have participated in a summit of white supremacists and neo-Nazis, raising serious concerns about the party's associations.

The event, which advocated for a white-only Europe, took place in Portugal and was attended by several individuals involved in the Restore campaign for the Makerfield by-election. This revelation emerges at a critical juncture, with polls indicating that Restore's eight percent support in the constituency could potentially deny Andy Burnham of Labour a victory, thereby benefiting Reform UK.

However, Rupert Lowe has expressed indifference to the possibility of splitting the right-wing vote and enabling a Labour win, stating that it would not 'make a jot of difference' to the political landscape. Among those identified are Callum Barker, described as a 'hardened neo-Nazi', who not only attended the extremist Remigration Summit but also shared images referencing the neo-Nazi code '1488'. Barker has been pictured with Lowe and has actively campaigned for Restore in Makerfield.

Another activist, Lorcan Barker (19), who spoke at the conference under the online alias 'Angloid', also appeared alongside Lowe. Lucy White, a Restore member, interviewed prominent white supremacist Jared Taylor at the event, praising him as 'a true pioneer, a true legend'.

Furthermore, Steve Laws, a vocal Restore backer labelled an ethnic cleansing extremist, attended the summit and has publicly advocated for the deportation of Jewish people. The party's connections to extremism are further highlighted by the reinstatement of James Munro, previously expelled for neo-fascist imagery, who defended his past actions as reflective of 'a different time'.

Rupert Lowe, a former Reform MP who left the party after disputes with Nigel Farage, dismissed the summit revelations as 'totally irrelevant' and a 'hit piece'. He denied that personal animosity with Farage motivated his party's creation, claiming he was instrumental in building Reform's support.

Meanwhile, Farage has appealed for right-wing voters to 'come together' to prevent Labour from taking Makerfield, positioning Reform as the sole viable alternative. Polling experts suggest Restore's presence could indeed tip the balance in Burnham's favour, with Luke Tryl of More In Common stating that 'Andy Burnham is on track for Makerfield win - thanks to Restore Britain.

' The by-election outcome will now be scrutinised not only for its immediate result but also for the implications of a party whose campaigners are linked to neo-Nazi and white supremacist networks





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Rupert Lowe Restore Party Neo-Nazi Summit Makerfield By-Election White Supremacists

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