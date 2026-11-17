The children of John and Kristen Ruskey have filed a lawsuit against the Korman family and Navien Inc following the carbon monoxide poisoning deaths at a Cambria home.

Three children are pursuing legal action against the owners of a Cambria vacation home and the manufacturer of a gas water heater after their parents, John Ruskey and Kristen Ruskey, died from carbon monoxide poisoning on February 8. The lawsuit, filed on October 26 in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court, alleges that negligence by the homeowners and a defective product led to the tragic deaths of the couple during a guest stay.

Negligence Claims Against Homeowners And Manufacturer

The plaintiffs, Kasurina Ruskey, aged 19, and her 16-year-old twin brothers Aiden and Sean Ruskey, along with their guardian Brent Waldman, are suing Ben Korman, Robin Korman, and Navien Inc. The complaint asserts that the Kormans failed to maintain a safe environment while Navien supplied a faulty tankless gas water heater. The core allegation is that a defective exhaust system allowed lethal gas to seep into the residence while the family slept.

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According to the legal filing, the water heater operated repeatedly throughout the night to satisfy the hot water demands of a house hosting 50 guests for a birthday celebration. The lawsuit states that the venting mechanism failed, permitting carbon monoxide to flood the laundry room. From there, the toxic gas traveled through a connecting doorway into the guest bedroom where John and Kristen Ruskey were resting.

The complaint highlights a critical safety failure regarding the home's detection systems. A smoke and carbon monoxide detector located in the bedroom had been disconnected from its electrical wiring prior to the incident. The children allege that the homeowners should have been aware that the alarm was non-functional and that no backup carbon monoxide detectors were installed near the bedroom or the laundry room where the gas was accumulating.

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Medical Emergency And Ignored Warning Signs

The timeline of the couple's final hours reveals a series of missed opportunities to prevent the tragedy. At 4:34 am, just two and a half hours after going to bed, Kristen Ruskey contacted 911 reporting that her husband was in acute distress. The lawsuit describes John Ruskey as screaming, vomiting, experiencing seizure-like movements, and losing bowel control while lying in bed.

Despite these severe symptoms, paramedics who arrived on the scene were told by Kristen Ruskey that her husband was having a bad trip from consuming chocolate laced with psychedelic mushrooms. The couple declined all medical treatment recommended by the emergency responders and was not transported to a hospital. The lawsuit argues that these symptoms were classic indicators of acute carbon monoxide poisoning, not a drug-induced reaction.

The legal document claims that neither the guests nor the paramedics recognized carbon monoxide poisoning as a potential cause. No one tested the air quality inside the property, switched off the malfunctioning water heater, or ventilated the house after the emergency call. Consequently, the couple returned to sleep, unknowingly exposing themselves to higher concentrations of the odorless, colorless gas.

Discovery Of Bodies And Official Death Rulings

The situation turned fatal when other guests checked on the couple around 10 am on the same day. They discovered Kristen Ruskey unresponsive on the floor of the laundry room, which is adjacent to the bedroom. Shortly after, they found John Ruskey in the bedroom, also unresponsive, pulseless, and not breathing.

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Guests at the residence immediately performed CPR and called 911, but it was too late to save the couple. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The San Luis Obispo County Coroner's Office subsequently determined that the cause of death for both individuals was the toxic effects of carbon monoxide. Autopsy and toxicology reports confirmed the presence of carbon monoxide poisoning in both victims.

While John Ruskey's death was attributed solely to carbon monoxide, Kristen Ruskey's death was also linked to ethyl alcohol. Her blood alcohol level was recorded at 0.042. The lawsuit raises further questions about the carbon monoxide levels in the property after the deaths occurred, suggesting that the environment remained hazardous even after the initial tragedy.

Legal Arguments And Expected Next Steps

The lawsuit names the homeowners for premises liability and negligence in maintaining a safe property and the manufacturer for product liability regarding the water heater. The plaintiffs argue that the combination of the faulty exhaust system and the disconnected alarm created a deadly trap for the unsuspecting guests.

By filing this action in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court, the children of John and Kristen Ruskey seek accountability for the failures that led to the loss of their parents. The case highlights the dangers of improperly maintained gas appliances in high-occupancy residential settings and the critical importance of functional safety detection systems.