Russell Brand sentenced to 10 years and six months for rape and sexual assault

Russell Brand has been jailed for 10 years and six months after being convicted of rape and three counts of sexual assault. The judge condemned his staggering arrogance as the comedian told his wife we'll be OK.

Russell Brand has been sentenced to ten years and six months in prison for raping one fan and sexually assaulting three TV and radio workers during his rise to fame.

The judge, Mr Justice Bennathan, called Brand's behaviour an example of staggering arrogance. Brand showed no emotion as the sentence was passed at Southwark Crown Court on Monday. As he was led from the dock, Brand mouthed to his wife Laura Gallacher, I love you, and told her we'll be OK. Earlier he had told her: It'll be OK.

Also read ‘Predator’ Russell Brand jailed for 10 and a half years for rape and sexual assault

Laura Gallacher Reacts To Sentencing

I don't know how, but it will. Laura Gallacher, 39, crumpled in the public gallery and collapsed forward when she heard the sentence. Fighting back tears, she later left court holding hands with a friend and was rushed into a waiting Mercedes. The court heard Brand raped a 21-year-old fan in 2009 at his luxury London home after she was picked from the crowd at the Hammersmith Apollo.

Advertisement

She said he removed his condom and anally raped her, ignoring her pleas to stop, and pinned her down so she struggled to breathe. Three other women, who worked at Channel 4, MTV and Capital Radio, were sexually assaulted by Brand. One victim said the assaults had been brushed under the carpet by her bosses. In a victim impact statement, one woman called Brand a sexual predator who has no remorse for how his behaviour has impacted my life.

The rape victim said she feared she had contracted HIV after the attack. The judge said Brand had become a dangerous sexual predator after finding fame and had a casual arrogant disregard to any woman's right to say no. He told Brand: About 20 years ago Russell Brand, you were becoming famous, you were clever, and in many people's eyes you were funny and charismatic.

Judge Exposes Brand's Arrogance

The judge said Brand's status protected him until 2023, when journalists from the Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4 Dispatches exposed a litany of sexual misconduct, leading to women making complaints to police. Mr Justice Bennathan said Brand believed he could act when he liked and how he liked, and that his entourage had indulged his dreadful behaviour. The judge dismissed the defence argument that Brand was a man of good character.

Brand's barrister, Ian Winter KC, told the court that Laura was standing by him but had suffered total devastation. He said words were completely inadequate to convey her feelings and that the family were wrestling with how to explain to a child who has just turned ten what has happened. Mr Winter said Brand is a fundamentally different person today and was extraordinarily famous at the time. The final offence happened very shortly after he met Katy Perry.

The judge responded: To say he got away with it for 17 years is not necessarily a huge piece of mitigation, is it. Before the hearing, Brand prayed loudly and tried to reassure his wife as he arrived at court. Laura exclaimed Oh God as her husband was brought into the dock. Brand, wearing a dark grey suit, black waistcoat and white shirt, smiled as two prison officers escorted him in.

He immediately caught his wife's eye and asked: Are you OK. She smiled and nodded. Behind Brand, a member of his entourage held a Bible with several passages highlighted. Brand himself clutched a crucifix, made the sign of the cross and prayed as one victim entered court.

Advertisement

Father Dismisses Victims As Harassers

Brand's father, Ron, appeared shaken by the length of the sentence. Outside court he claimed his son was the real victim and dismissed the women who accused him. Asked about the victims, he said: The victims, what victims. What Russell.

He added: The girls you mean, who chased and harassed him. Asked how his son would cope in prison, Mr Brand said: Yeah, he's strong, he's strong. Asked how his daughter-in-law would cope, he replied: She's strong as well. Brand is expected to be moved to a prison for sex offenders.

Brand Transfers Cottage Ownership

He has reportedly spent his first three days behind bars largely confined to his cell at HMP Wandsworth. Sources close to Laura Gallacher's family told The Mail on Sunday of deep concern for her wellbeing. They claimed she had been totally brainwashed by Brand into believing he was innocent. The Mail also discovered that Brand may have started trying to move one of his biggest assets six weeks before his conviction.

Land Registry documents suggest he applied to transfer ownership of his 5 million pound Oxfordshire cottage to his wife. Supporters of Brand, who was seen holding a Bible throughout the case, held up a banner outside court. Other members of the public yelled abuse at a security van thought to be holding Brand, banging on its side, with one man shouting: Not so funny now Russell.

Ms Gallacher gave supporters a thumbs-up as she arrived at the start of the sentencing hearing. She was accompanied by friends, aides, her husband's friend and a bodyguard. Brand was convicted after a trial of abuse against four victims. The judge said his fame meant he believed he could act when he liked and how he liked.