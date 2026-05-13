Russell Amerasekera sells his 1950s Dutch barge after years of living on the Thames

Russell Amerasekera, a life coach and stylist, is selling his 1950s Dutch barge, currently moored at Imperial Wharf in London, after years of living on the Thames. He bought the two-bedroom, two-bathroom barge for just shy of £1million in 2017 and is selling it because it didn't make sense for him to keep it anymore. The barge, named 'Wanderland', was originally named 'Fluxland' and was created as a piece of artwork by artist Cyril de Commargue. Russell reconstructed the interior to make it extremely light and airy compared to traditional Dutch barges. He spent between £150,000 and £170,000 refurbishing the interiors. The barge has not sailed far and has a whimsical environment with drop chandeliers, art everywhere, and a swing. The running costs are approximately £20,000 a year for mooring fees, £3,000 to £4,000 annually for heating, £2,500 to £3,000 for electricity, and water comes with the mooring. Living on a boat has given Russell a strong spiritual existence and a sense of community. However, he believes boat living isn't necessarily for everyone as it takes a bit of getting used to and there are weather conditions to consider. The barge would make a great, little pied à terre for someone with a strong visual orientation.

Russell Amerasekera , a life coach and stylist, is selling his 1950s Dutch barge, currently moored at Imperial Wharf in London, after years of living on the Thames.

He bought the two-bedroom, two-bathroom barge for just shy of £1million in 2017 and is selling it because it didn't make sense for him to keep it anymore. He spent a bit of time seeing if financing was an option but found that those available were expensive. The barge, named 'Wanderland', was originally named 'Fluxland' and was created as a piece of artwork by artist Cyril de Commargue.

Russell reconstructed the interior to make it extremely light and airy compared to traditional Dutch barges. He spent between £150,000 and £170,000 refurbishing the interiors. The barge has not sailed far and has a whimsical environment with drop chandeliers, art everywhere, and a swing. The running costs are approximately £20,000 a year for mooring fees, £3,000 to £4,000 annually for heating, £2,500 to £3,000 for electricity, and water comes with the mooring.

Living on a boat has given Russell a strong spiritual existence and a sense of community. However, he believes boat living isn't necessarily for everyone as it takes a bit of getting used to and there are weather conditions to consider. The barge would make a great, little pied à terre for someone with a strong visual orientation





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Russell Amerasekera 1950S Dutch Barge Imperial Wharf In London Wanderland Fluxland Artist Cyril De Commargue Reconstruction Of The Interior Whimsical Environment Drop Chandeliers Art Everywhere Swing Running Costs Mooring Fees Heating Electricity Water Spiritual Existence Community Boat Living Weather Conditions Little Pied À Terre

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