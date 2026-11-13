Russell Brand Accounts Deleted After Jailing for Sexual Assault

Meta deactivates Russell Brand's social media accounts following his ten-and-a-half year prison sentence for rape and sexual assault. A new petition calls for appeal rights.

Meta has permanently deactivated the Instagram and Facebook accounts of Russell Brand, the disgraced comedian recently sentenced to ten-and-a-half years in prison. The suspension occurred shortly after Brand was convicted on Monday for raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others, removing his platform to millions of followers.

Meta Deactivation and Account Closure

The social media giant confirmed that Brand's accounts were disabled in strict adherence to its Community Standards. An automated message sent to the comedian stated that his activity violated platform rules and that no one could view or find his profile. Meta explicitly noted that all personal information would be permanently deleted and that the decision was final with no option for further review.

Also read Russell Brand's social media accounts disabled by Meta

A subsequent message from the company emphasized the global application of these rules. It stated that technology identified the violation and a team member took action. The statement reinforced that Instagram applies identical standards to all users worldwide regardless of their status.

Brand's team utilized his remaining X account to react to the deactivation. A post on the platform thanked Elon Musk and stated that Meta claimed Russell Brand did not exist. The account also shared a screenshot of the automated closure notice to highlight the severity of the action taken by the parent company.

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Independent Petition Calls for Appeal Rights

Alongside the social media shutdown, supporters launched a petition titled 'Free Russell Brand' on the X platform. The campaign, described as an independent supporter-led initiative, has already gathered 5,000 signatures. It asserts that the right to challenge convictions through lawful appeal procedures is a fundamental safeguard of justice.

The petition text acknowledges the seriousness of the offenses and the rights of the victims involved. However, the authors argue that a fair justice system must permit established legal procedures to be used. The campaign explicitly rejects harassment or interference with witnesses, calling instead for peaceful advocacy and informed discussion.

Organizers clarified that the movement is not affiliated with Brand himself, who is currently fifty-one years old. They also stated it is not connected to his legal team. The group frames the issue as a matter of principle that should protect everyone within the legal framework.

Judicial Response and Legal Proceedings

Sarah Sackman KC, the courts and legal services minister, addressed the case as a watershed moment for the justice system. She urged the transformation of court culture to prevent the retraumatisation of complainants. Sackman emphasized that victims should not feel like they are on trial during these proceedings.

Brand is currently incarcerated at HMP Wandsworth. The legal timeline indicates he will serve two-thirds of his sentence before release on licence. His status on the sex offenders register will remain for life. His defense barrister Ian Winter KC argued during closing speeches that the comedian was not guilty.

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Winter contended that the accusers did not resist, scream, or attempt to leave the encounters. He also suggested that Brand leaving his phone number and email behind indicated innocence. These arguments did not prevent the conviction for the 2009 rape of a twenty-one-year-old fan.

Career Impact and Historical Context

The deactivation marks a significant end to Brand's public media presence. He previously enjoyed a two-decade career as a TV presenter and Hollywood star. His filmography includes roles in Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Hop, and the Despicable Me franchise.

Brand's public profile was further cemented through his marriage to singer Katy Perry. His subsequent work on TV, radio, stage, and podcasts reached global audiences. The £2.3 million Hampstead mansion incident, where a fan was persuaded to visit, remains central to the conviction narrative.

The removal of his digital footprint coincides with his physical incarceration. Detectives and reporters have documented the trial details extensively. The case has sparked broader discussions about consent and the legal standards applied in sexual assault cases involving high-profile figures.