Six more women accuse Russell Brand of sexual misconduct as he faces move to HMP Wakefield

Six additional women have accused convicted rapist Russell Brand of sexual misconduct and predatory behaviour spanning a decade, as reports say he may be transferred to HMP Wakefield.

Six more women have accused convicted rapist Russell Brand of sexual misconduct and predatory behaviour, according to a new investigation by The Times and The Sunday Times.

The allegations span a decade and include claims that Brand ignored women's pleas to stop during sex and exploited his celebrity status to pursue young fans. The 51-year-old was sentenced on Monday to ten-and-a-half years in prison after being found guilty at Southwark Crown Court of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others. He is currently being held at HMP Wandsworth in London.

Also read Kelly Brook Reveals Friends Were Victims of Russell Brand and Warned Women to Avoid Him

Russell Brand Transfer To High Security Prison

Brand is reportedly being assessed for a transfer to HMP Wakefield in West Yorkshire, the Category A high-security jail known as the Monster Mansion. Prison bosses believe the facility would be a safer environment because of its higher staffing levels and better-equipped officers, according to The Sun. HMP Wakefield is the prison where Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins was stabbed to death last year. Two notorious inmates were murdered there in the past year.

A source warned that Brand could face a difficult time behind bars and may initially have to be segregated from other inmates for his own protection. But if the move goes ahead, he will have an incredibly tough time, the source said. There are some really nasty killers and sex offenders there and Brand will have to be kept away from them initially.

Advertisement

A woman given the pseudonym Alex first met Brand at a professional meeting at his London home in the late 2000s, when she was in her 30s. She said he initially charmed her by acting like an enthralled fan before they began an on-off relationship. Alex claims his behaviour became increasingly controlling and that on one occasion he had sex with her without her consent after she asked him to stop because he was not wearing a condom.

She alleges Brand ignored her protests and continued despite her attempts to move away, adding that she did not want to physically resist because she feared how he might react. After the incident, Brand allegedly apologised both in person and by text message, which is why she allowed herself to remain in a relationship with him. I justified it in my head by saying to myself: at least he admitted it, she said.

Specific Allegations Of Sexual Misconduct Against Brand

Another woman, identified as Vicky, was 19 when she met the comedian after attending one of his gigs in 2007. She claims he singled her out from a crowd of fans and asked for her telephone number. The pair subsequently began a sexual relationship. Vicky claims Brand's behaviour became increasingly degrading.

During their final meeting, she alleges he began having sex with her on a sofa at his rented accommodation while another woman was in an adjoining bedroom. She says the sex became so painful that she twice asked him to stop but he ignored her pleas. She alleged Brand would not stop and told The Times: And then it gets worse and it's really painful. And I say stop, and he doesn't stop.

She claimed Brand said afterwards: Tonight was consensual. Nobody did anything they didn't want to do. A third woman says the comedian grabbed her by the throat and sexually assaulted her in a hotel room. Another alleges he attempted to pull her into a disabled lavatory at a London venue in 2015 where she worked.

That woman said a member of Brand's staff told her: Russell wants you, adding: he's in the disabled toilets. She said when she went in the lights were off and Brand claimed he wanted toilet paper, but grabbed her when she went to hand it to him. A fan then in her late 20s who met Brand after a 2013 performance at The Chapel venue in San Francisco claims he manhandled her and forced his hand down her trousers.

Advertisement

I didn't resist. I just sort of let it happen, she said. Another woman, then in her mid-20s, said Brand approached her at a music festival in 2005 and told her: Please, I just need to have sex with you, I will pay you. A woman in her late 20s who won a BBC 6 Music competition and was invited as a guest on his show in 2006 said they saw each other sporadically for the next year.

Past Messages And Confrontations With Russell Brand

She claims Brand told her to lick a toilet seat at his house and got angry when she refused. He seemed pissed off that I wouldn't let him humiliate me, she said. Nadia, who spoke to The Times and The Sunday Times as part of their original investigation in 2023, still has messages showing how she confronted Brand in the hours after he allegedly raped her. When a girl says NO it means no, she wrote.

Brand replied saying he was very sorry. Prime Minister Andy Burnham said the media industry needs to look at itself and step forward to protect women and girls following Brand's rape conviction. He suggested protections currently in place are inadequate. Most of the six women first contacted journalists following the joint investigation by The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4's Dispatches in September 2023, which prompted a Metropolitan Police investigation.

The new allegations could not previously be published because of concerns they might prejudice the criminal proceedings against Brand. Earlier this week a jury found Brand guilty of forcing a 21-year-old fan into anal sex when he was at the height of his fame.

Judge Criticizes Russell Brand Arrogance And Fame

He was also convicted of groping and kissing a radio station worker, grabbing the breasts of a woman in a bar, and putting his head in the lap of a Channel 4 worker when she had been forced to give him a massage. Passing sentence, the judge called Brand staggeringly arrogant and said he had sexually assaulted women while believing that his fame and status would allow him to get away with it.

The Times reported that Brand's lawyer said he would consider injunctive relief but did not send any response to the allegations despite an agreed deadline.