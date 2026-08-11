Russell Brand found guilty of rape and sexual assault, BBC ignored 2008 exposure claim

Russell Brand has been found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. The BBC chose not to investigate a 2008 claim that he exposed himself to a woman in its LA office, even after his co-host joked about it on air.

Russell Brand, 51, has been found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. The verdicts were returned at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, November 5, after a four-week trial.

He was cleared of three more charges. Brand will be sentenced tomorrow. The TV presenter and comedian was convicted of raping a 21-year-old fan he picked out of the crowd after one of his Hammersmith Apollo gigs in 2009. Brand, then 33, pushed the woman's face into a pillow on his enormous bed and removed his condom while raping her at his £2.3 million Hampstead mansion, leaving her struggling to breathe.

Also read After 13 years working in TV, I know this doesn't end with Russell Brand

She was left bleeding from her anus and afterwards said Brand ordered her to clean up the mess you've made before switching on the TV to watch the science-fiction series Quantum Leap. The woman tried to clear up before being ushered out by a member of staff. A driver then handed her tissues as he took her home. Fearing she had contracted HIV, she underwent tests, which came back negative.

Wife Reacts as Guilty Verdicts Returned

The court heard Brand forced victims into sexual activity, sometimes within seconds of first meeting them, while exploiting his fame in pursuit of a goal of sleeping with 5,000 women. The crimes occurred between about 2004 and 2009. His wife, Laura Gallacher, who supported him throughout the trial, sat crying and put her head in her hands as the four guilty verdicts were returned.

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Separately, the BBC is facing scrutiny for ignoring a claim that Brand exposed himself to a woman in its Los Angeles office in June 2008. Brand allegedly followed the victim, known by the pseudonym Olivia, into the toilets and flashed his penis at her. Olivia, who was not employed by the BBC but worked for a different company in the building, said she did not feel able to report the incident at the time.

She told The Times: I'd like to think my employer would have backed me, but I was worried that if I had gone up against him and lost, I would have been responsible for any costs. It was a very different time and culture. There were also elements of embarrassment that this creep did this to me. It was shame.

The incident was discussed among staff at the BBC's LA office, with the corporation last year admitting it was often joked about. Brand later joked about the incident while recording The Russell Brand Show for Radio 2. His co-host, Matt Morgan, said on air that the comedian had showed his willy to a lady 25 minutes prior. The BBC did not investigate at the time and chose not to cut Morgan's comment, despite the show being pre-recorded.

In 2019, Olivia spoke to a member of staff at BBC News, who she claimed urged her to report it. Once the incident was escalated at the BBC, Olivia was informed that Brand would never be allowed to return to the LA Bureau again. The rule did not apply to offices in other countries. In 2025, the BBC published a report by Peter Johnston, the director of editorial complaints and reviews, into Brand's conduct during his time at the corporation.

BBC Report Examines Brand Conduct

Johnston wrote that no staff members raised concerns in 2008 because the nature of the content on Russell Brand's show was such that material of this nature was common and often invented, so it is likely the team involved in the pre-recorded show did not realise this related to a real situation. Johnston apologised to Olivia last year. There was also no record of the complaint being passed to senior staff at Radio 2.

The BBC said in a statement on Sunday: Firstly, the thoughts of everyone at the BBC are with the brave women who came forward and told their stories which led to a conviction in this case. There can be no place for the abuse of power. Across the industry we must work together to ensure that anyone who suffers at someone else's hand feels able to report it, that their concerns are taken seriously and that they are listened to.

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The statement continued: We published a detailed report in January 2025 into how complaints about Russell Brand's conduct were handled. This looked at eight allegations of misconduct while he worked here between 2006 and 2008. It was of great concern to us that some people felt unable to raise concerns about Brand's behaviour. We apologised to those impacted, for both the culture and failings at the time, and we reiterate that apology again today.

In a prepared statement he gave police in the UK in 2023, which jurors heard during the trial, Brand said: I have never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity. Giving evidence on October 28, Brand told the court: Consent is fundamental, essential, necessary and indeed in many ways more important than sex itself. Brand also faces another civil lawsuit in London from a different woman, claiming around £100,000 in damages.

Further Lawsuits and Allegations Filed

In the US, a woman has filed a lawsuit claiming Brand sexually assaulted her on the set of the 2011 film Arthur. She claims Brand appeared intoxicated on the day he exposed his penis to her on set in full view of the cast and crew. She alleged that he later assaulted her in a bathroom. The woman is seeking an undisclosed sum in damages from Brand over allegations including sexual assault, battery, false imprisonment, and emotional distress.

In the civil case, documents state that Brand was asked if he had ever exposed his genitals to another person without their explicit or verbal consent. He allegedly responded: Well, the truth is, I feel like I must have done, even though I don't really remember it, and I find the idea embarrassing in quite a number of ways. On Friday, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said he would not be surprised if many more women came forward.

I'm not going to guess on this, but we've seen in the past with high-profile individuals who are brought to justice that it does often bring out a flood of other cases, Rowley told breakfast host Nick Ferrari. Let's see where this one goes. It was also revealed on Thursday that Brand has been accused of raping two more women, including a 16-year-old schoolgirl, with the Crown Prosecution Service seeking to bring further charges.

A producer who laughed during Russell Brand's sexual assault coverage has been axed from her company.