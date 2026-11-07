Russell Brand Admits Non-Consensual Exposure in US Deposition

Russell Brand admits under oath he may have exposed himself without consent during a New York deposition. This statement contrasts sharply with his UK criminal trial testimony.

New legal documents filed in New York have revealed a significant shift in Russell Brand's public stance regarding sexual misconduct allegations. The actor admitted under oath that he felt he 'must have' exposed himself to women without their consent during a deposition last week. This revelation contradicts the firm denials he presented during his recent criminal trial in the United Kingdom.

New York Deposition Details

Brand, who is 51 years old, provided this sworn testimony as part of a civil lawsuit filed in New York's Supreme Court. The lawsuit was brought by a woman identified only as Jane Doe, who worked as an extra on the film set of Arthur in July 2010. She alleges that Brand sexually assaulted her while appearing intoxicated on the set of the movie, which was filmed in 2011 according to the filing context.

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During the deposition, Brand was directly asked if he had ever exposed his genitals to anyone without their explicit or verbal consent. He responded by stating that he found the idea embarrassing in quite a number of ways. He confirmed that he could not concretely and absolutely rule out that he had engaged in such behavior, despite not remembering the specific incidents clearly.

Allegations at Arthur Film Set

The civil complaint details specific incidents that occurred during the filming of Arthur. Jane Doe claims she was sitting at a table when Brand approached her. She alleges that he pulled his penis through the fly of his trousers and stared at her. The lawsuit states that he walked backwards and forwards, repeatedly lifting his shirt to expose his genitals in full view of the cast and crew.

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The complaint further alleges that later that day, Brand confronted Jane Doe as she emerged from a bathroom cubicle. He is accused of blocking her exit with his trousers down and demanding that she kiss his willy. The filing claims he forced his penis into her mouth for between five and eight seconds. These events form the core of the sexual assault and battery claims against Brand.

Contrasting UK Criminal Testimony

The American testimony stands in stark contrast to the evidence Brand provided during his criminal trial at Southwark Crown Court. Jurors heard a prepared statement he gave police in 2023, in which he declared that he had never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity. This statement was a key part of his defense in the UK proceedings.

During his testimony on October 28, Brand emphasized that consent is fundamental, essential, necessary, and indeed in many ways more important than sex itself. He insisted that all his sexual encounters had been consensual. Despite these claims, he was convicted of one rape and three sexual assaults by a jury. This conviction has now been complicated by his new admission in the US legal system.

Legal Repercussions and Damages

Jane Doe is seeking an undisclosed sum in damages from Brand. The lawsuit includes claims for sexual assault, battery, false imprisonment, and emotional distress. She alleges that she has suffered significant psychological injuries and financial losses as a result of the alleged incidents. These damages are intended to compensate for the impact of the assault on her life and career.

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Warner Bros and other production companies are also facing negligence claims in the case. The plaintiffs argue that the studio failed to provide a safe working environment for its employees and extras. Brand currently faces another civil lawsuit in London from a different woman. That case is seeking around £100,000 in damages for similar allegations of misconduct.

A spokesperson for Brand was contacted for comment regarding these new developments. The filing of these deposition documents in New York adds a new layer of complexity to Brand's ongoing legal battles. It raises questions about his credibility and the extent of his past behavior. The outcome of this civil case could have significant financial and reputational consequences for the actor.