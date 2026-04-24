Russell Brand Admits Past Relationship Was 'Not Morally Sound,' Prepares for Potential Prison Time

Russell Brand has admitted a past relationship with a 16-year-old was wrong, while also stating he anticipates the possibility of imprisonment due to the ongoing sexual offence allegations. He discussed the matter in a lengthy interview with Piers Morgan, defending his actions while acknowledging their moral failings.

Russell Brand has publicly acknowledged that a past relationship with a 16-year-old girl was 'not the morally sound thing to do,' while simultaneously expressing a preparedness for potential imprisonment should he be convicted of the serious sexual offence charges currently facing him.

In a lengthy and revealing interview with Piers Morgan on the YouTube channel 'Piers Morgan Uncensored,' Brand detailed his anxieties about the possibility of incarceration, stating he contemplates it 'every day' and would confront it 'with God' if found guilty. Despite these admissions and anxieties, he continues to maintain his innocence regarding the current allegations.

The conversation delved into a previously acknowledged relationship from his past – a three-month involvement with a 16-year-old while he was 30 – which is separate from the ongoing legal proceedings. Brand conceded that, in retrospect, the relationship was a mistake, stating plainly, 'No, I should not have been doing that.

' Reports surrounding this past relationship, brought to light in a recent documentary, indicate Brand arranged transportation for the girl, sending cars to her school for pick-ups. Brand attempted to contextualize his past actions, suggesting that his behavior was not unique among famous men, particularly those who were single. He argued that the cultural climate at the time actively 'rewarded' such conduct, referencing his past recognition as 'Shagger of the Year' by The Sun newspaper.

He sarcastically noted the diminished value of these awards in light of the current accusations, stating the 'shine' has come off those titles. The interview wasn't solely focused on the past; it also touched upon Brand's evolving perspectives and his newfound faith. He stated his current belief that 'the only safe place to have sex is within marriage' and acknowledged the negative reaction to his previous discussion of the relationship in the United States.

When pressed on whether the encounter constituted exploitation, Brand emphasized the importance of consent, acknowledging that the age of consent varies legally across different regions. He clarified that while the relationship was legally permissible in the location where it occurred, it was still 'not a morally sound thing to be doing.

' The discussion also revealed a significant shift in Brand’s worldview, with a strong emphasis on his Christian faith, even leading him to read passages from the Bible during the interview. Beyond the core discussion of the allegations and past relationship, the interview became heated at times, with clashes between Brand and Morgan on several fronts.

These included disagreements over Covid-19 vaccines, with Brand refusing to disclose his children’s vaccination status, and Brand’s claims of being targeted by a so-called 'deep state.

' Morgan directly challenged Brand, accusing him of being 'hyper sensitive' to scrutiny and even questioning whether he was a 'massive grifter' who espoused views he didn't genuinely hold. The tension escalated to the point where Brand attempted to grab Morgan’s notes.

Despite the contentious exchanges, Brand reiterated his willingness to face the truth, stating, 'We are going to find out the truth, and we're going to deal with the truth… if the truth is I am going to prison, then I am.

' He expressed a preference to navigate any potential imprisonment 'with God, with my wife and my kids,' acknowledging the difficulty of that prospect. The interview paints a picture of a man grappling with his past, facing serious accusations, and attempting to reconcile his previous behavior with his current beliefs, all while bracing for a potentially life-altering legal outcome. The entire exchange was a complex interplay of admission, denial, justification, and spiritual reflection





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