Russell Brand Admits to 'Exploitative' Past Conduct, Denies Criminality

Comedian Russell Brand has admitted to exploitative sexual behavior, including a relationship with a 16-year-old, but insists his actions were consensual and not illegal. He is facing trial in the autumn over allegations of rape and sexual assault by six women.

Russell Brand has publicly acknowledged engaging in what he describes as 'exploitative' sexual activity with a 16-year-old girl while at the peak of his career, though he maintains his actions were not illegal.

The comedian, actor, and podcaster, now 50, is currently preparing for a trial scheduled for this autumn, stemming from allegations of rape and sexual assault brought forth by six women. Initial charges against four of the women were filed in April 2025, and the trial was originally slated to begin on June 16th at Southwark Crown Court. Brand vehemently denies all accusations, which span the years 1999 to 2009.

In a recent interview with US journalist Megyn Kelly, he characterized himself as 'selfish' and an 'exploiter of women'. He clarified that, in the UK and Europe, the age of consent is 16, and he did have a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old when he was 30. He reflected on his younger self, stating he was 'immature' at the time.

Brand further elaborated on the power dynamics inherent in his relationships, acknowledging that consensual sex with a significant power imbalance – such as that between a famous man and those attracted to him – can be inherently exploitative. He expressed regret for his past conduct, stating he lacked consideration for the impact his actions had on others. He admitted to a pattern of 'hedonistic' behavior fueled by fame and addiction, which led to the exploitation of women.

However, he strongly disputes the claim that he ever overrode anyone’s consent, arguing instead that his fame and charisma allowed him to 'direct consent'. He concedes this doesn’t make it right, labeling it a 'sin' and an expression of selfishness. The charges against Brand include three counts of rape, three allegations of sexual assault, and one charge of indecent assault.

Specific accusations detailed in court include an alleged rape in a hotel room during a Labour Party conference in 1999, and incidents involving a TV worker and a radio station worker. Brand’s trial, now set to commence on October 12th due to court scheduling issues, is expected to last around two months. During the trial, his six accusers will present their testimonies, and Brand will have the opportunity to offer his defense.

He has been seen attending court hearings carrying a Bible, and has publicly stated he feels 'blessed'. Brand rose to prominence as a stand-up comedian in the 1990s, subsequently hosting popular television shows like Big Brother's Big Mouth and Big Brother: Celebrity Hijack. He was previously married to pop star Katy Perry and is now married to Laura Gallacher, with whom he shares three children.

Currently residing in the United States, Brand remains on bail pending the outcome of his trial. He describes his past actions as a result of being an 'innocuous party boy-style exploiter of women', a behavior he suggests was prevalent within the entertainment industry and broader culture. He acknowledges that fame and addiction provided him with 'endless consent', which he misused





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Russell Brand Sexual Assault Rape Allegations Trial Exploitation

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