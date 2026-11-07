Russell Brand Allegations Silenced by Decade-Long Injunction

A decade-old gag order prevents Szilvia Berki from discussing her assault allegations against Russell Brand with police or family, drawing criticism for violating free expression rights.

Massager Szilvia Berki is bound by a strict injunction that prevents her from discussing allegations of assault against Russell Brand with law enforcement or her own relatives. The legal restriction, which remains in force ten years after the initial incident, has ignited significant debate regarding the balance between legal protections and freedom of expression.

Decade-Long Injunction Restricts Communication

The court order prohibits Ms Berki from disclosing any information related to her 2014 visit to the home of Russell Brand and his then partner, heiress Jemima Goldsmith. Under the terms of this directive, she faces the risk of imprisonment for contempt of court if she attempts to repeat her claims to detectives or discuss the events with family members.

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Ms Berki, aged 43, was engaged to provide a massage service at Kiddington Hall, a £15 million residence near Chipping Norton in Oxfordshire. The injunction was originally granted in October 2015, establishing a lifetime ban on communication with media outlets or the public regarding the incident. The legal framework strictly forbids her from making any allegations or insinuations that either Brand or Goldsmith committed criminal offenses against her.

2014 Incident at Kiddington Hall Sparked Legal Battle

The conflict originated in June 2014 when Ms Berki reported the couple to Thames Valley Police, stating that she was pushed by Brand and left terrified. She alleged that Brand and Goldsmith had treated her like a prostitute during a scheduled appointment on Brand's birthday. The agreed fee for the session was £500, although the massage never took place due to the alleged altercation.

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Brand and Goldsmith denied all wrongdoing, insisting that they had commissioned a standard therapeutic massage rather than a sexual one. They also noted that a white Alsatian dog belonging to Goldsmith had jumped at Ms Berki during the encounter. Despite the police investigation initially being dropped, Ms Berki continued to voice her grievances on social media platforms, which led to the escalation of legal measures.

Legal Costs and Stalemate in Varying the Order

The anti-harassment order required Ms Berki to pay £50,000 in legal costs to Brand and Goldsmith, with the couple threatening bankruptcy proceedings if the debt was not settled. She has launched three unsuccessful attempts to appeal the injunction, which also bans her from responding to any enquiries from journalists or media organizations concerning the claimants.

Recent developments suggest that Jemima Goldsmith has indicated a willingness to vary the injunction to allow Ms Berki to contact the police again. However, this variation appears to require the explicit approval of Russell Brand. Sources indicate that Goldsmith has not spoken to Brand since 2014, creating a significant procedural hurdle that prevents the modification of the order despite her consent.

Critics Demand Parliamentary Inquiry Into Gag Order

Media lawyer Mark Stephens has condemned the injunction as a gross breach of freedom of expression, arguing that the decade-long silence imposed on Ms Berki is excessive and unjustified. His comments coincide with calls for a Commons inquiry into the use of such draconian legal instruments in high-profile civil cases.

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Dan Neidle, who uncovered the injunction while working for law firm Clifford Chance, has suggested that members of parliament could intervene by inviting Ms Berki to give evidence to a Commons select committee. He noted that witnesses to parliamentary committees enjoy absolute parliamentary immunity, which would allow her to speak freely about the allegations without fear of legal repercussions.

The Metropolitan Police Commissioner, Sir Mark Rowley, recently stated that he would not be surprised if more victims came forward following Brand's convictions. The existence of this long-standing gag order highlights the complex legal landscape surrounding historical allegations and the potential barriers that prevent survivors from seeking justice or support through official channels.