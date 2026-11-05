Russell Brand convicted of rape and three sexual assaults at Southwark Crown Court

Former comedian Russell Brand was found guilty of rape and three counts of sexual assault after a three‑week trial, receiving a severe sentence in London.

The London‑based former comedian Russell Brand was found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault on Thursday, November 5, 2026, after a three‑week trial at Southwark Crown Court. Brand, 51, was found responsible for raping a 21‑year‑old fan after meeting her at a 2009 stand‑up show at the Hammersmith Apollo.

Verdict and Court Proceedings

The jury deliberated for eight and a half hours before delivering a unanimous verdict. Brand entered the dock, told his wife Laura Gallacher "I love you," and remained expressionless as the jury announced the sentences. The court also found him guilty of two earlier incidents: groping an MTV worker at a Soho bar in 2004 and kissing and groping a radio worker in 2005.

Also read Russell Brand facing years behind bars after being found guilty of rape and three sexual assaults

Brand was also convicted of raping a Channel 4 employee in 2009 after she had performed a massage for him. He was cleared of rape allegations linked to a 1999 Labour Party conference in Bournemouth and of attempting to drag a different MTV employee into a toilet in 2001.

Police Interviews and Public Statements

Following his conviction, police released footage of Brand being interviewed in July 2025 and again in December 2023. In these interviews, Brand appeared calm, wearing a green jacket and a black sweater with a white star respectively, and denied that he had any memory of the complainants. He suggested that media coverage had distorted his past behaviour, claiming that a Channel 4 Dispatches documentary had broadcast false allegations.

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Brand stated that his reputation had been built on a "promiscuous life" that he now openly denounced. He said that his public encounters, such as public kisses and jokes, had been misrepresented by the press, turning consensual captures into alleged abuse after the fact.

Consequences and Ongoing Legal Matters

While the conviction covers six women, court documents indicate that Brand faces potential additional charges. The judgment follows earlier hearings in which he was accused of raping another 16‑year‑old schoolgirl and of multiple other assaults. The final sentence will be pronounced in the coming days, and Brand may face further investigations depending on pending evidence.

The case has drawn extensive media attention, with police release of interview footage sparking debate over the role of the press in shaping public perception. Brand's defence team maintains that the allegations are false and that he is a victim of "defamatory and fictitious" claims. The court will determine the final penalties, which are anticipated to include several years of imprisonment and potential civil liabilities.