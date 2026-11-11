British comedian Russell Brand was sentenced to ten years for rape and sexual assault. His earlier 2002 indecency incident, detailed in his memoir, was cited as evidence in the trial.

British comedian Russell Brand was sentenced to ten and a half years in prison yesterday for rape and sexual assault, a verdict that came after a court hearing that also referenced his 2002 indecency incident in London. The judge accepted evidence from Brand's 2007 memoir, My Booky Wook, which contains photographs and a copy of his Metropolitan Police charge sheet from the May Day protests of that year.

2002 May Day Incident Recalled in Memoir

In May 2002, a large anti‑capitalist demonstration at Piccadilly Circus turned chaotic. Brand, then 26, claimed he dragged two friends to the scene "to start a revolution and then film it." He says he climbed the Shaftesbury Memorial Fountain, dangled sex toys over police vans and stripped naked in front of the statue, which he described as a version of the Greek god Eros. The act was captured on film and later published in his memoir.

Also read Russell Brand sentencing live: Actor faces years in prison

The memoir also contains a photograph of Brand lying on the ground after being removed by police, and a copy of the charge sheet that lists two counts of outraging public decency. The police charge sheet was used as evidence during Brand's rape trial, leading a judge to consider the 2002 incident as part of the broader context of Brand's conduct.

Stakeholder Reactions and Legal Proceedings

During the 2002 incident, police officers attempted to apprehend Brand, who reportedly staged an epileptic seizure. While the officers appeared to see through the act, they subsequently arrested him for indecent exposure and criminal damage. In 2007, after the memoir's publication, Brand was cited in a media profile as a former BBC Radio 2 presenter and Channel 4 guest, highlighting his continuing public profile despite past legal troubles.

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In the recent trial held at Bow Street Magistrates' Court, the prosecution presented the 2002 charge sheet alongside witness testimony. Brand's lawyer argued that the 2002 actions were "provocative performance art" and not indicative of the "rape and sexual assault" he was accused of committing. However, the court found the evidence compelling enough to deliver a substantial prison sentence.

Impact on Career and Public Image

Brand's conviction has serious ramifications for his public and professional life. As a former BBC Radio 2 host and Channel 4 personality, the sentence effectively ends his involvement with mainstream television and radio. The legal outcome also casts a shadow over his previous comedic work, which often included provocative and controversial material.

While the court did not specify the exact punishments beyond the ten‑year term, it noted that Brand's prior legal history, including accusations of shoplifting and disorderly conduct, played a role in the sentencing. The verdict highlights the long‑range consequences of public indecency and the legal system's willingness to consider past behaviour in sentencing decisions.