Russell Brand Convicted of Sexual Assaults; Wife Laura Gallacher Stands By Him

Russell Brand found guilty of sexual assault and rape charges at Southwark Crown Court. His wife, Laura Gallacher, supported him as jury returned verdicts.

Russell Brand was convicted of rape and multiple counts of sexual assault at Southwark Crown Court in London, marking a significant legal defeat for the disgraced comedian. His wife, Laura Gallacher, sat quietly in the public gallery as the jury delivered its decisions regarding the allegations spanning several years.

The 51-year-old Brand looked toward his 39-year-old wife before the final verdicts were read and stated, 'Laura, I love you.' Laura Gallacher, the daughter of former golfer Bernard Gallacher and sister of TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher, has maintained a low profile since marrying Brand in 2017.

Also read Russell Brand found guilty of rape and sexual assaults

Convictions and Acquittals Delivered

After eight and a half hours of deliberation, the jury found Russell Brand guilty of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others. Specific convictions included groping an MTV worker at a Soho bar party in 2004 and sexually assaulting a Capital Radio worker in a corridor in 2005.

Brand was also found guilty of sexually assaulting a Channel 4 employee during a forced massage in 2009. However, the jury acquitted him of going on to orally rape the MTV worker in a toilet. He was also cleared of two additional rape counts and one charge of attempted indecent assault.

Advertisement

Family Background and Support

Laura Gallacher hails from a high-profile family in Wentworth, Surrey. Her father, Bernard Gallacher, is a golfing legend, and her older sister, Kirsty Gallacher, is a well-known sports broadcaster. The couple met when Laura was 18 and studying art, reconnected 11 years later, and married near Henley-on-Thames in 2015.

Despite her natural reclusiveness, Laura set aside her private nature to support her husband during the trial. She has been described by friends as kind-natured and has largely stayed out of the limelight, focusing on her work as a parenting author and 'mummy blogger.'

Religious Views and Public Response

The couple had launched their Christian YouTube show, Sunday Service, five months prior to the trial. Before the proceedings, they addressed their 6.62 million subscribers, with Russell stating that the Lord brought them back to the UK, where he embraced Christianity and was baptized in the River Thames.

Laura admitted to feeling nervous about the public attention but emphasized their commitment to continuing their podcast. She stated that their aim is to anchor themselves in faith and trust during these difficult challenges, inviting viewers to pray for their family and the judicial process.