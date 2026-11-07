Russell Brand Conviction: Georgina Baillie Calls for Accountability

Georgina Baillie reacts to Russell Brand's rape conviction, stating he must right the wrongs. The 2008 Sachsgate scandal victim addresses the sexual assault verdict and sentencing.

Russell Brand has been convicted of rape and sexual assault, prompting Georgina Baillie, the woman at the center of the 2008 Sachsgate scandal, to demand that he "right the wrongs." Baillie, who had a consensual relationship with Brand before the infamous phone calls to Andrew Sachs, expressed sadness over the trial evidence.

The 2008 Sachsgate Phone Scandal

Georgina Baillie was the focus of a 2008 BBC Radio 2 broadcast when Brand and Jonathan Ross left explicit messages on the answerphone of Baillie's grandfather, actor Andrew Sachs. The scandal, widely known as Sachsgate, prompted national outrage and led to Brand's resignation from the BBC and Ross being suspended from his role.

Also read Georgina Baillie Says Russell Brand Must Admit Rape Guilt After Conviction

During the broadcast, Brand described the sexual encounter with Baillie in graphic detail, claiming it was consensual and respectful. He even mentioned asking Baillie to marry him, unaware that Sachs was listening in. The leaked tape damaged reputations and caused significant personal harm to those involved in the incident.

Recent Conviction at Southwark Crown Court

On Thursday, Brand was found guilty at Southwark Crown Court of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others. The jury convicted him of raping a 21-year-old fan after meeting her at a 2009 stand-up show at the Hammersmith Apollo. He was also convicted of sexually assaulting a Channel 4 worker in 2009 who was forced to give him a massage.

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Additionally, the jury found Brand guilty of groping an MTV worker during a party at a Soho bar in 2004. Brand was cleared by the jury of two counts of rape and one charge of attempted indecent assault. The trial lasted nearly four weeks, with Brand remaining silent in the dock as the verdicts were delivered.

Baillie's Statement on Sexual Addiction

Georgina Baillie stated that Brand is a sex addict and is seriously unwell. She told the Daily Mail that justice has been served, noting that while Brand never raped or assaulted her, the evidence from the victims was compelling. Baillie emphasized that Brand preyed on women using his fame, with a goal of having sex with 5,000 women.

Baillie revealed that she felt sad and disappointed by the evidence heard during the trial. She expressed hope that women would feel supported to come forward after experiencing sexual violence. She noted that while changes are being made to the criminal justice process, more work is needed to ensure women's voices are heard and believed.

Sentencing and Custody Remand

Brand faces sentencing on Monday, with the judge warning that a significant custodial term is inevitable. The judge rejected Brand's plea for bail over the weekend, believing he would flee instead of returning to court. Brand had asked for bail as an act of humanity to say goodbye to his children.

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The judge stated that Brand ignored pleas from women to stop, using his immense fame to pursue sex. It was revealed in previous hearings that Brand faces new accusations, including the rape of a 16-year-old girl. Brand was remanded into custody immediately following the verdict.

Personal Impact and Estrangement

The aftermath of the 2008 phone call led to Georgina Baillie becoming estranged from her grandfather for eight years. She spiraled into drug and alcohol issues, which left her feeling worthless. Baillie saw her grandfather one final time to apologize for the scandal shortly before he died aged 86 in 2016.

Baillie called for greater support for victims of sexual violence. She highlighted the bravery required to speak about deeply personal experiences and navigate the court process. Her comments underscore the long-term personal consequences of Brand's actions and the broader societal need for accountability.