Russell Brand Faces Prison Communication Ban as Downing Street Investigates YouTube Message

Downing Street has launched an urgent investigation after Russell Brand's wife read out a message from the jailed comedian claiming he is not guilty of rape and sexual assault. Brand, 51, faces having his communications monitored and a potential ban on speaking to his wife.

Downing Street has said a message from jailed comedian Russell Brand in which he claimed not to be guilty of the sex offences he has been convicted of was clearly appalling and is being urgently investigated.

A spokesperson for the prime minister said the matter is under urgent investigation and action will be taken if Brand is found to have broken prison rules. Brand, 51, is serving a 10-and-a-half-year prison term after he was convicted of one count of rape and three sexual assaults at Southwark Crown Court on November 5. The spokesperson confirmed that the Ministry of Justice has launched an investigation into how the message was broadcast.

Also read Russell Brand Sentenced to Prison and Transferred to HMP Littlehey

Prison Rules On Victim Distress

Prisoners are strictly banned from making statements that cause distress to victims, and speaking to the media is only permitted in exceptional circumstances. The spokesperson said prisoners cannot get around these rules by having someone else publish their comments, and that prisoners can be found to have broken the rules if they give a statement to someone they believe will be published.

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The investigation means Brand faces the possibility of having all his communications monitored and a potential ban on speaking to his wife. Brand's wife, Laura Gallacher, read out a lengthy statement from her husband on YouTube last week in which he insisted he was not guilty of rape and sexual assault.

Reading Brand's message from a notebook, his wife told subscribers to the couple's Sunday Service programme: As you know, I am not guilty for the offences I have been jailed for, so something strange is happening. His message added: I am incarcerated in HMP Littlehey, little as in small, and hey as in hey, I'm in the biggest sex offenders' prison in Europe.

The message continued: The good news is that I have already seen that the staff here are strong, they are kind, and they are dedicated. And as for my fellow prisoners, I now know that I am in no position to judge anyone.

I don't know which other men here are not guilty, and the ones that are, they are people that Christ died to save, like you and me, let us all love, pray for, and forgive one another as God forgave us. In his message, Brand said he had been moved from the category B Wandsworth prison in south-west London to the lower category C HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire, a prison for men convicted of a sex offence.

Politicians React To Statement

Reacting to the broadcast on Times Radio, Foreign Office minister Stephen Doughty said: I'm as upset as your listeners, and I've been shocked to see this this morning myself. If this is something that needs to be looked at, it needs to be looked at. I was astonished to see this. Doughty added: You know, he's convicted.

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I think most people are utterly appalled at what he's been convicted of. And I think we need to be maintaining the integrity, of course, of our judicial system and the decisions that our courts make. Doughty also expressed shock that Brand has been moved to the category C prison HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire, where inmates have access to activities such as yoga, choir singing and indoor bowls.

The minister told LBC: People want to see him facing the appropriate punishment for what are appalling crimes against women. The whole episode is shocking and I think people will look at this and wonder what has been going on. Earlier on Monday, Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said Brand's comments prove the jailed rapist shows no remorse. He said: His crimes are heinous and awful.

Victim Waives Anonymity

I think it's revolting, by the way, that he shows no remorse today in his comments. No remorse, no sympathy for the victims. Just disgusting comments. Speaking to LBC on Monday, a woman who waived her anonymity to publicly accuse Russell Brand of raping her when she was 16 described the decision to move him to a Category C prison as a slap in the face to victims.

She said: It's disappointing, and I feel like it's probably a slap in the face to those women that have just gone through a horrific ordeal in court and fought so hard to get that conviction. She added: I think that probably feels like a bit of an insult to them. But he still has that lengthy sentence ahead of him, so no matter how many landline phone calls he gets, he's still in prison for a considerable time.

Mia Latter, 37, who Brand referred to as the child, spoke to LBC about her allegations against the jailed comedian as she campaigns for a staggered age of consent. The government is also considering a change in consent laws after the woman waived her anonymity to accuse Russell Brand of rape at 16. A minister has warned that lawyers must stop deploying myths about rape in the wake of the Brand trial.