Ian Winter KC challenges the credibility of Russell Brand's accusers, arguing that their lack of physical resistance disproves rape charges during the Southwark Crown Court trial.

Defense barrister Ian Winter KC delivered a closing speech at Southwark Crown Court, challenging the core narrative presented by the prosecution in the trial of Russell Brand. Winter argued that the lack of physical resistance from the accusers contradicts the definition of rape as presented in the charges. He asserted that jurors should not find the actor guilty of three counts of rape, three sexual assaults, and one count of attempted indecent assault based on the evidence provided.

Legal Strategy Challenges Victim Accounts

Winter questioned the credibility of the allegations by focusing on the specific reactions of the six women who accused Brand of sexual misconduct. He asked jurors to consider why the alleged victims did not kick, scream, slap, or actively resist the attacks during the incidents spanning from 1999 to 2009. The barrister stated that not one person made a complaint of rape to Brand during the events, nor did they seem to resist or attempt to leave the situations.

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The defense counsel specifically questioned the account of a woman who claims she was dragged into a bar toilet in 2004. Winter asked why a woman who was allegedly raped in the mouth did not slap Brand in the face when he grabbed her head. He also questioned why a twenty-one-year-old fan allegedly raped in 2009 did not roll over and kick out when the then thirty-three-year-old star assaulted her. These points were central to Winter's argument that the behavior described was inconsistent with non-consensual sexual violence.

Dispatches Influence on Case Credibility

Winter suggested that the public perception of Brand was poisoned by a Channel 4 Dispatches programme broadcast in 2023, which claimed the victims only reported the attacks after the program aired. He argued that the investigation into the allegations was corrupted by the media coverage, leading to false accusations from women who had previously consented to sexual encounters. The barrister claimed that the programme had poisoned the well of justice, causing jurors to misinterpret past consensual interactions as criminal acts.

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The defense argued that Brand genuinely believed all sexual interactions were consensual because his behavior afterward appeared normal to the victims. Winter stated there is no evidence that Brand is a psychopath who rapes people and considers it normal behavior. He suggested that Brand may have been a crazy idiot who treated women unkindly, but that rapists do not leave their email addresses or seek to exchange phone numbers with victims after encounters.

Support and Specific Allegations Review

Russell Brand attended the court proceedings accompanied by his wife Laura Brand and his father-in-law, Ryder Cup-winning golfer Bernard Gallacher. The family sat quietly as Winter presented his case, which included detailed challenges to the testimony of each accuser. The defense highlighted that Brand has been accused of three counts of rape, three sexual assaults, and one count of attempted indecent assault, all of which he denies.

Winter dismissed the account of the first alleged rape victim, who invited Brand to her bedroom for tea after meeting him at a theatre show in 1999. He argued that the twenty-eight-year-old was not a naive and wilting flower who mistakenly thought Brand was gay. The barrister suggested that Brand, then twenty-four, was highly fanciable and that the woman fancied him, making it unlikely that she was raped. He claimed Brand was merely unsuccessful in pleasing her, adding that no person who has been raped can say their rapist was not trying to please them.

Impact of Fame and Media Coverage

The defense also questioned why a fourth woman allegedly groped at a radio station in 2005 kept silent about the incident for years. Winter argued it was inexplicable that a woman would not mention such an event during years of Brand's incredible fame and his marriage to Katy Perry. He asked how it was remotely possible that the woman never mentioned that Brand jumped on her like a maniac behind the bins at the radio station.

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Winter concluded that living a highly promiscuous life is entirely lawful, regardless of how morally distasteful some might find it. He urged jurors to acquit Brand, stating that the prosecution did not have a case thesis explaining why Brand raped specific women and not others from the many who voluntarily had sex with him. The trial continues as the court considers the arguments regarding consent and credibility.