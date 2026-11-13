Russell Brand Documentary Exposes Abuse Claims by Jordan Martin

New Netflix film reveals Jordan Martin's allegations against Russell Brand, including sexual assault and abuse, ahead of the documentary release.

New claims of sexual assault and abuse against Russell Brand have emerged in the upcoming Netflix documentary titled Russell Brand: Open Secret. The former girlfriend of the comedian, Jordan Martin, alleges that Brand sexually assaulted her and subjected her to abusive behavior during their relationship. These revelations come shortly after Brand was sentenced to ten years and six months in prison for multiple sexual offenses against four women. The documentary is scheduled to release on Netflix on November 13 and aims to trace Brand's trajectory from comedy stardom to his criminal conviction.

Documentary Details and Jordan Martin Testimony

Russell Brand was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Monday following his conviction for one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. The new film features insights from internal sources and archive footage to explore his life and the investigation conducted by The Times and The Sunday Times. The investigation was led by Chief News Correspondent Rosamund Urwin and Investigations Correspondent Charlotte Wace. The documentary includes testimony from Jordan Martin, who was 26 years old when she dated Brand. She described feeling in a vulnerable position at the time, having recently split from her husband and felt she had given up on love.

Also read Jonathan Ross Horrified by David Walliams Allegations and Russell Brand Crimes

Jordan Martin provided tearful details of the abuse she endured, including an incident where Brand forced her to brush her teeth until her mouth bled. She stated that he wanted her to taste anonymous because he did not want to become familiar with her. Martin recounted standing over her while she brushed her teeth until they bled, at which point she became too upset to continue and requested a break. She explained that the association with pain and the demand for anonymity was a central part of his abusive control over her. These specific allegations add to the growing body of evidence regarding Brand's conduct during their relationship.

Specific Assault Incidents and Workplace Behavior

Martin also described a separate incident of sexual assault that occurred in a hotel in the United Kingdom. The incident took place after Brand discovered Martin speaking on the phone to a former partner to arrange the return of her belongings. Brand allegedly snatched her phone and broke it into pieces. After Martin retrieved the phone and moved to a separate room, Brand entered the room, placed his hand down the front of her jeans, and inserted a finger before walking away. She chose not to report this incident at the time and kept the event quiet.

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The documentary also covers Brand's behavior on professional sets, including a filming trip to Hawaii. Martin claimed Brand asked her to accompany him to stop him from approaching other women on set. During this period, Brand accused her of being an attention-seeking slut and alleged she was flirting with crew members. Martin stated that she accompanied him to manage his behavior, yet she was still subjected to verbal abuse and accusations. These accounts provide a detailed look at the dynamics of their relationship and Brand's conduct in public and private settings.

Industry Reactions and Regulatory Cracks Down

The release of the documentary coincides with increased scrutiny of the entertainment industry regarding the protection of young women from predatory entertainers. Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy is convening a meeting with TV chiefs next week to address these concerns. This legal crackdown follows scandals involving both Russell Brand and David Walliams. Walliams, who is 55 years old, has denied claims that he groomed schoolgirls, sexually assaulted a 15-year-old, and harassed teenagers. He has stated that he is not a sexual predator.

Lisa Nandy has vowed to draw a line in the sand regarding industry behavior. She threatened to introduce new laws to clean up the sector if broadcasters and producers do not take meaningful action. Nandy emphasized that it has been a decade and a half since the Jimmy Savile revelations and ten years since the MeToo movement began. She argued that the industry must finally take steps to end abuse and harassment. The meeting aims to hold entertainment leaders accountable for allowing such behavior to persist for years.

Historical Context and Richard Osman Insights

Rather than relying on vague generalizations, the documentary highlights specific industry knowledge about Brand's reputation. TV producer and presenter Richard Osman has claimed he knew Brand was awful right from the beginning, despite never meeting him. Osman served as the Deputy Creative Director at Endemol UK in 2004 and became Creative Director in 2005. He focused on developing quiz and game shows for the production company. Endemol UK gave Brand his big break by hiring him to present Big Brother spin-off programs in the mid-2000s.

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Osman stated that he heard Brand had a reputation for being a sleaze even before working with him. He described Brand as talentless and awful from the start. This insider perspective challenges the notion that Brand's behavior was unexpected or unknown within the industry. The documentary uses these insights to illustrate how powerful figures were protected due to their profitability. Both Brand and Walliams were considered so lucrative that their behavior went unchallenged for years. The film aims to expose this systemic failure to protect vulnerable individuals.

Future Steps and Industry Accountability Measures

The upcoming meeting chaired by Lisa Nandy represents a significant step toward potential regulatory reform. Entertainment leaders face the possibility of legal mandates to implement stricter safeguards. The goal is to prevent future incidents similar to those experienced by Jordan Martin and others. The documentary Russell Brand: Open Secret will provide a platform for these voices to be heard. It seeks to inform the public and policymakers about the extent of the problem. The release on November 13 will coincide with this political push for change.

Prosecutors and investigators have worked to bring Brand to justice, resulting in his ten-and-a-half-year sentence. The documentary adds a personal dimension to the legal proceedings by sharing Martin's account. Her decision to speak out publicly marks a shift from keeping the abuse quiet. The film also includes the perspectives of industry figures like Richard Osman who observed Brand's reputation early on. This combination of legal outcomes and personal testimonies aims to drive cultural change. The entertainment industry must now respond to these calls for accountability and protection.