Russell Brand to be sentenced Monday for rape and sexual assaults

Russell Brand is due to be sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Monday for raping one fan and sexually assaulting three other women between 2004 and 2009.

Russell Brand is due to be sentenced on Monday morning at Southwark Crown Court for rape and sexual assault s committed between 2004 and 2009. The former comedian and actor, now 51, was found guilty on November 5 of raping one fan and sexually assaulting three other women.

The judge will hear impact statements from victims and legal submissions before passing sentence, telling Brand how long he must serve in custody. Brand's wife, Laura Gallacher, left court in tears after the verdicts. Brand was last seen mouthing I'm OK to his lawyers before being led to the cells. He has now spent four nights in prison since the trial concluded.

Also read Russell Brand Allegations Silenced by Decade-Long Injunction

Brand Preyed on Women During Rise to Fame

The four-week trial heard how Brand preyed on women as he became a famous comedian, TV and radio host, and Hollywood actor briefly married to Katy Perry. He claimed all his sex was consensual and part of a promiscuous life full of idiocy but never illegal. Victims described a powerful man who kissed and groped women within seconds of meeting them.

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Friends and former colleagues gave evidence of his ambition to sleep with 5,000 women, an insane sexual appetite, and behaviour towards women that was normalised as he became more famous. Brand was convicted of raping a 21-year-old fan in 2009 after meeting her following a stand-up show at the Hammersmith Apollo. She told jurors she willingly had a threesome with him backstage despite having a boyfriend, and later agreed to go to his Hampstead home for sex.

A consensual encounter turned into rape when Brand suddenly forced her into anal sex. Another woman said her breasts were groped by Brand in the Nordic bar in Soho just seconds after being introduced to him at a 2004 party. She recalled his weird grin as he grabbed her in the packed bar.

Specific Details of Sexual Assaults Revealed

In 2005, Brand kissed and groped a third woman during a visit to the Capital Radio studios in London, pouncing on her as she walked out of a room. She looked to his entourage for help but no one came before she pushed him away. Brand was also convicted of putting his head into the groin of a female Channel 4 worker after she was forced to give him a massage in 2009.

She said he refused to continue a recording session unless she massaged him, and his entourage encouraged it instead of protecting her. During the trial, Brand was confronted with his own words from his 2007 book My Booky Wook, including a boast that he would not relent in his pursuit of sex before getting his birthright orgasm. He claimed to be the victim of a media conspiracy.

The jury convicted him of rape and three sexual assaults, and cleared him of two further rape charges and one allegation of attempted indecent assault. After the convictions, the Metropolitan Police revealed Brand is under investigation over two further rape allegations. Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said officers are braced for many, many more possible victims to come forward. Prime Minister Andy Burnham called Brand's crimes horrifying.

Calls for Media Reform After Verdict

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy warned there has not been enough change in media organisations to stop celebrities like Brand from preying on women. She said: We need far more robust processes in place to protect women like the women who bravely came forward in the Russell Brand case to make sure that they are protected and treated seriously.

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One of Brand's former producers, Jack Bayles, who was accused of encouraging the 2009 forced massage, has been asked to step back from production of two BBC sitcoms by TV production company Various Artists Limited after the verdicts. Victims Commissioner Claire Waxman called for a new legal duty on judges to direct juries on rape myths and misconceptions if they are raised during a trial.

The call came after Brand's barrister, Ian Winter KC, argued the comedian could not be a rapist because accusers had not screamed, fought back, or run away. In an astonishing incident after the guilty verdicts, Mr Winter was seen verbally abusing Sunday Times journalist Rosamund Urwin in the courthouse corridor. Ms Urwin was one of the journalists who first exposed Brand as a sexual predator, and a centrepiece of Brand's defence was that media reporting had tainted the evidence.

Mr Winter announced on Friday that he has self-referred himself to the Bar Standards Board after seeing media reports of the incident at court. Brand, who boasts millions of online followers and had still been broadcasting Christian sermons during the trial, has turned to religion in recent years and become a conspiracy theorist and influencer. David Roberts, Senior Crown Prosecutor, said: Russell Brand was predatory and used his celebrity status to commit sexual crimes.

He was a manipulator with an insatiable desire to get what he wanted regardless of whether consent was given or not. As his career took off, he seized opportunities to assault the women around him. Although his tactics varied, at the centre of every assault was an abuse of power and sexual greed, with a complete disregard for the impact of his actions.

I would like to thank all the women in this case for their courage in coming forward and seeing this sexual abuser brought to justice. Brand is expected to return to court on Monday, when the judge will pass sentence. The hearing will include victim impact statements and legal submissions from lawyers before the sentence is handed down.