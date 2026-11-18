Russell Brand is expected to be moved from HMP Littlehey to a third prison after a statement protesting his innocence was read by his wife Laura on their YouTube channel, prompting an urgent Ministry of Justice investigation.

Russell Brand is expected to be moved to a third prison after a message protesting his innocence was read out by his wife on their YouTube channel.

A decision has been made to move Brand from the Category C facility HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire, where he has been imprisoned since being moved from HMP Wandsworth on Friday. It is not yet known where Brand will be moved next. Sources have said he had previously been assessed for the high-security HMP Wakefield in West Yorkshire. The facility is nicknamed the monster mansion because of its history of holding murderers and sex offenders.

Also read Ron Brand Seen at London Pub After Russell Brand Sentencing to Prison

Potential Transfer To High Security Wakefield

It was initially deemed too dangerous for the 51-year-old. The West Yorkshire prison is where Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins was fatally stabbed last year. Officials met on Tuesday to discuss recategorising Brand as a category A or B prisoner. Prison staff are believed to be examining all contact the former comedian has had with relatives since he was sentenced to ten and a half years for rape and sexual assault.

He will have his calls listened to by staff and faces further scrutiny if recategorised. A source said prisoners are categorised by how serious their crime is, but also the risk they represent. The source added that as well as implying he was only convicted as part of a conspiracy, Brand also confirmed his location, which is really serious as far as the prison is concerned.

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Brand dictated the statement to Laura during a phone call from the Category C jail, according to The Sun. The source said that has gone down like a lead balloon at the prison as it makes them look careless and stupid. Reading a statement written by her husband, Laura Brand told listeners of their Sunday Service podcast: As you know, I am not guilty for the offences I have been jailed for, so something strange is happening.

The good news is that Christ is with us when we choose him, and I do. She added on Brand's behalf: I am incarcerated in HMP Littlehey, little as in small, and hey as in Hey, I am in the biggest sex offenders prison in Europe. Prisoners are not allowed to pass on correspondence that could be published online if it is intended to cause distress.

Investigation Into Breach Of Prison Rules

Officials are investigating the intention behind Brand's statement and whether it was just a declaration of innocence or an attempt to influence his accusers amid an investigation into further allegations. Under prison rules, anything intended for broadcast to the media requires a Governor's permission. Prisoners cannot ask another person to communicate something on their behalf that they would not be permitted to do themselves. Prisoners found to have broken the rules can face disciplinary action.

The Ministry of Justice launched an urgent investigation after Brand's statement was read out on the pair's YouTube show. The MOJ said it does not comment on individual cases but told LBC: Governors can restrict prisoners communications where necessary and proportionate to protect victims, public safety or prison security. We are establishing how this statement was communicated and whether any prison rules were breached. Justice Secretary Alex Norris said: The broadcast of a statement from Russell Brand is completely unacceptable.

Prisoners are rightly banned from making statements that cause distress to victims. This is being urgently investigated, and I expect action to be taken if he is found to have broken the rules. Downing Street and campaigners have reacted with fury after the convicted rapist claimed to be not guilty in the statement read out on his YouTube channel.

LBC also revealed that prison staff are astonished that Brand was last week transferred from the Category B HMP Wandsworth Prison to HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire, a specialist Category C sex offenders prison, meaning he will have more freedom and amenities. Brand was expected to be transferred to HMP Isle of Wight, a specialist Category B prison for sex offenders. A source said Wandsworth is not set up to deal with high-profile sex offenders, so he needed to be moved.

Shocker Over Downgrade To Sex Offenders Facility

The source added: We all expected him to go to the Isle of Wight because it is Category B. We were all astonished when we heard he was being downgraded already. Especially given he has other charges coming down the line, potentially after new women have already come forward.

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For a sex offender with a 10-year plus sentence, it is entirely normal for them to spend at least two to three years in Category B, and then be downgraded if there are no issues. Brand faces being banned from communicating with his wife Laura while officials investigate the appalling statement from jail. He is serving a ten and a half year sentence after being convicted of four sex attacks, including rape.

Laura Brand is determined to stand by her husband and has no intention of leaving him. The mother of his three children is in the midst of total devastation after her husband was convicted. She is the sister of TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher and daughter of Ryder Cup-winning golfer Bernard Gallacher. She is struggling with how to tell their children the truth about his crimes.

She left Southwark Crown Court on the verge of tears last week, having crumpled in her seat as the sentence was passed. She had been seen shaking her head as his victims gave statements about the impact of his crimes. Ms Brand then fell forward in disbelief before composing herself and mouthing I love you to Brand, who waved to her as he was led down to the cells.

Wifes Devotion Questioned During Sentencing

She placed her hand on the glass dock wall and whispered back I love you. Her devotion to him, which some sources close to her family have described as closer to brainwashing, was laid bare by his legal team as they argued for a more lenient prison sentence. Ian Winter KC told the judge that Brand's wife was standing by him. He said: Words are completely inadequate to convey the total devastation she is experiencing.

They are wrestling with how to explain to a child who has just turned ten what has just happened here and the consequences of this conduct to totally innocent people who have been caught up in it. The couple are also continuing to post on Rumble, a largely right-wing free speech alternative to YouTube.

Their videos have a link which allows viewers to tip them directly while their account also links viewers to a Russell Brand-themed shop which sells stickers of the rapist with the caption Russell Brand Stay Free. YouTubers make money through advertisements and views on their videos. Brand's account has 6.6 million subscribers and 1,704,270,811 views.

Streamers can earn up to 4 pounds per 1,000 views and his wife's latest video on their channel has racked up more than 400,000 by midday on Monday. Content creators earn around 55 per cent of the revenue from adverts with 45 per cent given to YouTube.