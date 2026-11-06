Russell Brand Found Guilty of Rape and Sexual Assaults

Russell Brand has been convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault by a jury at Southwark Crown Court, facing a significant prison sentence.

Russell Brand, the 51-year-old comedian and actor, has been found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault following a four-week trial at Southwark Crown Court. The jury rejected his claims of innocence, leading the presiding judge to warn that he faces a significant jail term when he returns to court on Monday for sentencing.

The Verdict and Immediate Consequences

The conviction marks the end of a legal proceedings where Brand attempted to persuade the jury that he never raped or sexually assaulted the women who accused him. Despite his testimony and appeals for divine intervention, the court found the prosecution's evidence compelling. Brand is now awaiting his next appearance to receive his sentence after being convicted of serious sexual offenses.

Also read Russell Brand facing years behind bars after being found guilty of rape and three sexual assaults

Brand's Courtroom Behavior and Testimony

During the trial, Brand maintained a composed but physically awkward demeanor, often gliding into the court wearing sunglasses and accompanied by his wife Laura Gallacher and his father Ron. On day 13, he spent nearly five hours in the witness box, initially appearing confident but becoming visibly unsettled under cross-examination by lead prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones KC. His body language, including standing over the smaller female barrister, was noted by the prosecution as an attempt to dominate, mirroring the alleged dynamics with his accusers.

Prosecution Arguments and Evidence

The prosecution characterized Brand as a predator for whom sex was more than just a hobby, presenting video-recorded interviews with victims that detailed their experiences. Prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones KC effectively challenged Brand's narrative, causing him to struggle with answers and pause frequently. The jury viewed Brand's claims of moral error regarding past relationships with 5,000 women as distinct from the criminal acts of rape and sexual assault alleged in this case.

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Public Reaction and Support Absence

While Brand arrived at court with a bible-bashing entourage and occasionally clutched a crucifix, the usual legions of female fans who supported his early career were notably absent. He had appealed to God to guard his mouth during his testimony, a request broadcast to his millions of podcast followers. However, the jury saw through his performative piety and religious appeals, focusing instead on the factual evidence presented against him.

Next Steps in Legal Proceedings

Brand will appear at Southwark Crown Court on Monday to hear his sentence. The judge has explicitly warned him that the penalty will be significant, given the gravity of the convictions. This development concludes the trial phase, with Brand now facing the judicial consequences for the crimes proven before the jury.