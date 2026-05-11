Russell Brand convicted of rape and sexual assault, faces prison sentence

A jury found Russell Brand guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault, and he will be sentenced on Monday. The court heard he abused his fame to pursue sex while treating women as objects.

Russell Brand has been convicted of raping one fan and sexually assaulting three women, and now faces a possible prison term when he is sentenced on Monday.

Russell Brand Found Guilty of Rape and Sexual Assault

A jury at Southwark Crown Court found the 51-year-old guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault on Thursday. He was cleared of two further charges of rape and one allegation of attempted indecent assault. Brand, once one of Britain's best-known stand-up comedians, also found fame as a TV and radio host and a Hollywood movie star. Six women gave evidence against him.

Also read Russell Brand arrives in court before jury finds him guilty of rape and sexual assault

The court heard he used his immense fame to pursue sex, sometimes forcing women into sexual activity within seconds of meeting them. Brand displayed no emotion as the verdicts were delivered, except to close his eyes when the guilty verdict on the rape charge was announced. Before entering the dock, he told his wife Laura Gallacher, the daughter of Ryder Cup-winning golfer Bernard Gallacher, I love you.

She hunched over in the public gallery when Brand was told he faces an inevitable prison term. Prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones KC called Brand a sexual predator and said women were a disposable commodity to him. They didn't matter to him. He didn't even need to know their names.

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They were just a means to an end, she told the court. The trial heard Brand once boasted he would not relent in his pursuit of sex before getting his birthright orgasm. Brand got his big TV break in 2004 hosting Big Brother's Big Mouth. Within months he sexually assaulted a woman at the Nordic bar in Soho, central London, grabbing her breasts at a party for his former MTV colleagues.

Victims Recount Sexual Assaults and Court Testimonies

The woman also accused him of dragging her to the men's toilets and orally raping her, but the jury found him not guilty on that count. She told the court the lad culture of the time meant she did not report him to police, saying: He was a celebrity and it would be his word against mine.

A Capital Radio worker said Brand forced himself on her during a 2005 visit, pinning her to a wall while he groped and sloppily kissed her. She said members of his entourage watched and laughed as she pleaded for them to intervene. A Russell Brand superfan told the court she willingly had a threesome with him in 2009 after a Hammersmith Apollo show.

Overawed by his fame, the 21-year-old, who was in a relationship at the time, agreed to go to his 2.3 million pound Hampstead townhouse a few days later for sex. She said the encounter began with Brand forcing her to strip, shower and brush her teeth before bed. They had awkward consensual sex, she told jurors, but Brand then forced her into anal sex and ignored her cries of pain.

Women were a disposable commodity to Brand, said prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones KC, who called him a sexual predator. The fan later bumped into Brand at the Edinburgh Festival and said he apologised after she told him he had treated her like an animal. In 2009, during a recording session at Channel 4, members of Brand's entourage, Jack Bayles and Gareth Roy, forced a young female staffer to give him a massage, the court heard.

When she reluctantly agreed, Brand thrust his head into her groin and only got up again when apparently insulted that she had commented on his bony body. I was so repulsed by the situation, she told the court, adding that she complained to her Channel 4 bosses afterwards. Brand was cleared by the jury of raping a woman at the Labour Party conference in 1999, after meeting her at the end of one of his cabaret shows.

Investigation Prompts Further Women to Come Forward

He was also cleared of trying to indecently assault an MTV worker after dragging her towards a toilet at her workplace. In September 2023, an investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4 Dispatches published accusations from women who said they had been raped, sexually abused and degraded by Brand. The revelations prompted four women to come forward to accuse Brand of criminal offences, while another two women came forward once Brand had been charged.

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At the height of his success, Brand was named Shagger Of The Year three times in a row by The Sun newspaper as his behaviour towards women was accepted and even celebrated. The trial revealed Brand as a man who abused his fame to obtain sex while treating women as objects. His entourage and showbiz bosses faced accusations of normalising sexual misconduct and failing to act on complaints against the star.

Brand was sacked by MTV after mocking 9/11, shot to fame through Channel 4's Big Brother, landed his own BBC Radio 2 show, and starred alongside Tom Cruise, Mila Kunis, Jonah Hill and Helen Mirren in films including Arthur, Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Rock Of Ages. He later dabbled in left-wing politics, reinvented himself as a wellness guru, and turned to podcasts focusing on alt-right talking points and conspiracy theories.

Brand's treatments for alcohol, drug and sex addiction were largely kept out of the trial. The jury did hear from his former PA Helen Berger, who recalled him conducting interviews in his underpants, getting depressed after sex, and treating women poorly. A clip of Brand joking about rape on Channel 4's The Big Fat Quiz of the Year in 2007 has resurfaced after his conviction. The supposed joke revolved around Lily Allen, who was a guest on the panel show.

Resurfaced Clip Shows Brand Making Jokes About Rape

Ross voiced concern for her, given she was sat close to Fielding and Brand, who he described as two of the best-known c***smen in the business. Fielding interjected: How dare you, we're not rapists, to a big laugh from the studio audience. Carr then questioned why Fielding was wearing a cape if he wasn't a rapist, and the Mighty Boosh star said he was wearing a Jack the Ripper cape.

Fielding said, He wasn't a rapist, he was a…, prompting Brand to finish the sentence with: Serial murderer. Brand then added: There is no direct corollary between rapes and capes; it's just a rhyme. Leave him alone. What if, horror of horrors, he ain't even done a rape?

You could ruin his reputation, which also got a laugh from the audience. The clip has been viewed 2 million times on X and drew comments describing it as sickening, particularly because Allen was the only woman present during the extended joke. Allen has since commented on the clip, describing it as horrendous. In a 2023 interview after initial allegations emerged, she said: And I laugh along with it.

In retrospect, that's really horrendous. It makes me uncomfortable, but I don't think I felt that at the time, because it was the culture. Brand will spend the weekend in custody before returning to court on Monday for sentencing.