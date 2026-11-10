Russell Brand Jailed as Resurfaced Video Shows Father Ron Supporting His Past Sexual Acts

Russell Brand receives a ten-year prison sentence after resurfaced video footage reveals he laughed with his father Ron about hiring prostitutes in Hong Kong during his teens.

Disgraced comedian Russell Brand was sentenced to ten years and six months in prison today after a court found him guilty of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others. The verdict at Southwark Crown Court was accompanied by the public resurfacing of video footage showing Brand laughing with his father, Ron Brand, about hiring prostitutes for him when he was seventeen years old.

Sentencing Details and Court Findings

Mr Justice Bennathan handed down the ten-year-and-six-month term, breaking it down into nine years for a single count of rape and an additional eighteen months for the three sexual assaults. The judge explicitly cited Brand's 'staggering arrogance' and a 'casual, arrogant disregard for any woman's right to say no' as key factors in determining the severity of the punishment. Brand is now required to serve two-thirds of his sentence behind bars before becoming eligible for release.

Also read Russell Brand found guilty of rape and sexual assault, BBC ignored 2008 exposure claim

Resurfaced Video of Father and Son

Newly circulated footage captures both Russell and his eighty-two-year-old father, Ron Brand, recounting a holiday to Hong Kong where Ron hired sex workers for the family. In the clip, Russell, who was then a teenager, describes spending nights at the Mandarin Palace Hotel with his father and the women. The video shows Russell recalling how his father hired three prostitutes on a single night: two for himself and one for his son, noting that they engaged in sexual acts with these women in the same room.

Specific Accounts of the Hong Kong Holiday

During the recording, Russell describes the scene to his laughing father, mentioning that the women were 'sort of wearing swimsuits.' He recalls thinking about returning to school and telling his friends about the experience, noting one woman who approached him, kissed him, and touched his penis. He adds that his father, lying in the adjacent bed with two other women, shouted in distress, 'Bleeding hell! I'm going to be sick!'

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Historical Behavior and Personal Admissions

Russell further details his interactions, mentioning a 'lovely young Filipino' woman and admitting to having sex with multiple prostitutes during the rest of the trip without using condoms. He described his sexuality as having morphed from 'bewildered innocence into something more complex and rapacious.' Ron Brand praised his son for the encounter, telling him, 'I went away wiv a boy but I'm coming back wiv a man.' The footage also highlights Ron allowing his son to access pornographic magazines and videos while he was still in primary school.

Father's Defiant Response to Conviction

Following the sentencing, Ron Brand spoke to reporters with a dismissive attitude toward the victims. When asked for a message, he questioned the existence of 'his victims,' retorting, 'What Russell?' and characterizing the accusers as girls who 'chased and harassed him.' Ron stated he did not care about his son's conviction and directed his anger at 'the system.' This stance contrasts sharply with the court's findings, which established a pattern of predatory behavior that the legal system has now punished.