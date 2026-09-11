Russell Brand jailed for 10.5 years for rape and sexual assaults

Russell Brand has been sentenced to 10 years and 6 months in prison for raping a fan and sexually assaulting three women. The judge called him a sexual predator and said he abused his fame to commit offences with impunity.

Russell Brand has been jailed for ten years and six months for raping one of his fans and sexually assaulting three other women at the height of his fame.

Russell Brand Jailed for Sexual Offences

The disgraced comedian, 51, showed no emotion as he was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Monday. Mr Justice Bennathan told Brand he had become a dangerous sexual predator after finding fame. The judge blasted Brand's staggering arrogance and contempt for women, saying he was unburdened by the rules of decent people. He told Brand: About 20 years ago Russell Brand, you were becoming famous, you were clever, and in many people's eyes you were funny and charismatic.

Also read Russell Brand sentenced to 10 years and 6 months for rape and sexual assault

You had also become a sexual predator. He added that Brand had a casual and arrogant disregard for a woman's right to say no to you, adding: Fame meant you thought you could act how you like, when you like. Brand will be moved to a prison for sex offenders amid reports he has spent his first three days behind bars cowering in his cell at HMP Wandsworth.

His wife Laura Gallacher visibly crumpled in the gallery, falling forward in her seat as the judge handed down the sentence. She later fought back tears as she left court, holding hands with a friend. Brand's father Ron Brand also looked shaken by the length of the sentence, which is likely to mean at least seven years behind bars for the actor. Asked how his son would cope in prison, Mr Brand said: Yeah, he's strong, he's strong.

Asked how his daughter-in-law would cope without her husband, he replied: She's strong as well. Asked by a reporter if he had a message for his son's victims, he said: The victims, what victims? What Russell? After the reporter said she meant his victims, he continued: The girls you mean, who chased and harassed him.

Laura Gallacher Devastated by Sentence

He also hit out at the system and suggested the jury was corrupt. Members of the public banged on a prison van thought to be carrying Brand as it left Southwark Crown Court. Some yelled abuse as the van departed, with one man shouting: Not so funny now Russell. Brand was remanded into custody straight away after his conviction on Thursday last week.

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Arriving in the dock on Monday morning, he mouthed to his wife It'll be okay, I don't know how, but it will, and he was seen praying and making a cross sign with his hand as the victim statements were aired. He also clutched a crucifix around his neck as he listened impassively to the victims' evidence from behind a curtain, which had been placed there so they did not have to look at their attacker as they spoke.

Laura Gallacher, the sister of TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher and the daughter of Ryder Cup winning golfer Bernard Gallacher, is coping with total devastation after the guilty verdicts. Defence barrister Ian Winter KC said: I'm afraid words are completely inadequate to truly try to convey to your Lordship the total devastation she's experiencing. Currently (they) are wrestling with how to exactly explain to a child who's just turned 10 what has happened here.

The judge said Brand harboured a casual arrogant disregard to any woman's right to say no to you, while his fame meant he believed you could act when you liked and how you liked. The judge said the evidence in the case also showed that Brand's entourage during his celebrity heyday had indulged your dreadful behaviour. Members of Brand's entourage no doubt thought it was outrageous, laddish behaviour only you could get away with.

But he told Brand: It was outrageous and laddish, but it was also a criminal offence, and as it happens you haven't got away with it. One of the victims called Brand a sexual predator who has no remorse for how his behaviour has impacted my life.

Rape Victim Details Backstage Assault

The rape victim told the court how she was a big fan of Brand before going to see him at the Hammersmith Apollo in 2009, and she was picked out of the crowd by the comedian to join him backstage. She willingly engaged in a threesome at the venue, then agreed to visit Brand's 2.3 million pound townhouse in Hampstead Village to have sex.

But she said the encounter turned into rape when Brand had anal sex with her, ignored her pleas for him to stop, and pinned her down so she was struggling to breathe. Referring to the rape victim, Mr Justice Bennathan said: If anyone still needs any demonstration of your contempt for your casual sexual partners, you stored her number under T for tart.

You invited her to your house a few days later, put on a condom at her request and had vaginal sex to which she consented. You then flipped her over, removed the condom and, without asking, forced your penis into her anus, causing her great pain. She asked you to stop, then asked you again loudly. You replied, and I quote: I want you to feel my c**.

You ejaculated, she was distraught and in severe pain, and the bed was heavily soiled. You told her it was her mess and made her try to clear it up. Thereafter, you got up, got ready and went to work. The woman gave compelling evidence to Brand's trial about willingly going to his home for sex, but the encounter starting off in unnerving fashion when he forced her to strip, shower, and brush her teeth.

She said the initial sex was awkward and unenjoyable but consensual, but it turned to rape when Brand started having anal sex without consent. After the attack, Brand forced his victim to clean up the mess on the bed, then coldly ejected her from his home.

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The woman told the court on Monday that Brand's rising fame, with starring roles in Hollywood films like Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Arthur, his marriage to singer Katy Perry, and his subsequent appearances on TV, radio, stage, and podcasts, left her afraid to speak out for years. His fame, wealth and influence created a power imbalance which made me feel powerless.

Channel 4 Worker Forced to Massage

The judge said Brand's status protected you until in 2023 journalists from the Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4 Dispatches first exposed a litany of sexual misconduct, leading to women making complaints to police. Brand was convicted of sexually assaulting a female Channel 4 worker during a recording session in 2009, shortly after he had started dating Ms Perry.

The woman, who was working alone with Brand and his entourage, was forced to massage the star when he threatened to derail the recording session, at which point he knelt down and thrust his head into her groin. She told the court her complaint at the time to Channel 4 was brushed under the carpet by senior management.

She said: There was a culture at the time which meant I felt I had to just carry on and not talk about it anymore. The woman said she was quite innocent before the attack by Brand, and his actions burst that bubble.

She added: I felt powerless in that moment, and it had a knock-on effect on my confidence because I felt like I had no control on that day and there was nothing I could do about what he did to me. Brand was also found guilty by the jury of sexually assaulting an MTV worker in a Soho bar in 2004 during a birthday party.

The judge said the woman was extremely upset and traumatised, illustrated by the fact she was walking the streets of London later in the evening while crying on the phone to a friend. Brand was also found guilty of sexually assaulting a Capital Radio worker when she bumped into him in a corridor in 2005. She told the court Brand kissed her sloppily, groped her body, and just laughed when she eventually managed to push him away.

She said in her victim impact statement: Russell Brand is a sexual predator who has no remorse for how his behaviour has impacted my life. The judge told the court: Whatever women wear, wherever they go, whatever they drink, they retain the right to say no and demand justice in the criminal courts when sexual predators like you, Mr Brand, act without their consent.

Judge Warns of Prison Deprivation

The judge told Brand that imprisonment will deprive your children of the presence of their father, that sad loss to them however is caused by your serious offending. The judge said factors in mitigation for Brand included his lack of previous convictions and that 17 years had passed since his final offence, and how Brand had lived his life subsequently including helping those wrestling with addictions.

Brand's barrister had earlier insisted his client was fundamentally a different person now and questioned the vulnerability of some of the women. Even before his conviction, Brand's openly misogynistic and sexualised behaviour did not deter some of the Left's most prominent figures from associating with him. There are also troubling questions for the BBC, Channel 4 and MTV to answer after one TV worker claimed her case was swept under the carpet.

The judge praised the bravery of the women who gave evidence before passing sentence. Brand was convicted after a trial at Southwark Crown Court of abuse against four victims.