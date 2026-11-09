Russell Brand Joked About Gay Smokescreen on 2006 Show With David Walliams

Russell Brand and David Walliams shared controversial on-air moments in 2006 that resurface following the comedian's conviction for rape and sexual assault.

Archival footage from a 2006 television broadcast has resurfaced following the conviction of comedian Russell Brand, showing him and fellow entertainer David Walliams engaging in playful banter about sexuality as a strategic disguise.

The recording originates from the premiere episode of The Russell Brand Show, which aired on Channel 4 on November 24, 2006. In the clip, Brand and Walliams share a kiss on the lips before Walliams presents the host with an antique top hat as a gift.

Also read Georgina Baillie Condemns Russell Brand After Guilty Verdict

On-Air Banter And Smokescreen Jokes

During the segment, which appears at the six-minute mark of the broadcast, guest Matt Lucas remarks that the pair resemble the two gayest straight men. Walliams responds by asking if the situation is a wonderful smokescreen, a comment Brand agrees with by stating that such a disguise works wonderfully well.

At the time of the recording, Brand was a rising comedian known for his high-energy persona. The episode also featured a segment where Walliams, dressed as a woman, leaned across Brand while sitting on a couch. The interaction was framed as light-hearted comedy typical of the era's channel programming.

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Personal History And Drug References

Walliams admitted to the audience that he initially hated Brand when they first met, referencing a period when Brand was struggling with heroin addiction. Brand playfully replied to this confession by joking that he was a different person during those years.

This self-publicized history of drug use was not presented to jurors during Brand's recent legal proceedings. The trial focused strictly on allegations of sexual misconduct rather than his past substance abuse issues.

Rape Conviction And Sentencing Date

Brand was found guilty last week at Southwark Crown Court of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. The charges related to incidents involving four different women and followed a month-long trial that examined evidence regarding the alleged assaults.

The Daily Mail reported that Brand is currently detained at HMP Wandsworth. He is scheduled to appear before Justice Bennathan for his sentencing hearing today, marking the next phase of the legal process following the verdict.

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Past BBC Controversy With Walliams Support

The relationship between Brand and Walliams has endured various public controversies over the years. Walliams previously supported Brand when the comedian was forced to leave the BBC following a verbal abuse incident involving Andrew Sachs on BBC Radio 2.

Brand also made inappropriate comments about Sachs's granddaughter, Georgina Baillie, in pre-recorded calls broadcast on Radio 2. Along with Jonathan Ross, Brand was forced to apologize to Sachs after facing intense public backlash for the remarks.

Following the BBC incident, Walliams was photographed leaving Brand's north London home two years after their 2006 television collaboration. The two men had also performed together on stage at Little Britain's Big Night charity gala at the Hammersmith Apollo to support Comic Relief.