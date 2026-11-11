Russell Brand Ordered Out of Jemima Goldsmith's Home After 2014 Assault Claim

Thames Valley Police report Russell Brand was ordered to leave Jemima Goldsmith's Oxfordshire house after she alleged an assault in 2014, a claim that came to light after Brand's recent conviction for rape and sexual assault.

On July 25, 2014, prosecutors at Thames Valley Police received a call from heiress Jemima Goldsmith alleging that Russell Brand had assaulted her at her Oxfordshire residence. In the days that followed, officers were dispatched to the address at Kiddington Hall and Brand was asked to leave, "as per the victim's wishes," the police statement read.

The court case that erupted seven years later led to Brand's ten‑and‑a‑half‑year jail sentence for one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault at Southwark Crown Court.

Investigation into the 2014 Incident

Also read Jemima Goldsmith Accuses Russell Brand of Abuse Following Injunction Reveal

Police reports indicate that there were no arrests made following the July 25 call. The statement added that Brand was asked to vacate the property following the alleged violent episode. Goldsmith later confirmed that she had experienced what she described as "violence, coercive control and abuse" from Brand, and that she contacted law enforcement to have him removed from her home.

Goldsmith's Public Statement and Media Reaction

On an X post released yesterday, Goldsmith identified herself as having suffered the violent incident but explained that she chose not to press charges in 2014 because she feared the impact on her teenage children. She also said she has never seen or spoken to Brand since that period and that the alleged assault has left lasting emotional damage. Goldsmith added that she had assisted journalists, including Ros Urwin, in exposing Brand's abusive behaviour during the 2023 documentary.

Related Legal Proceedings and the Szilvia Berki Affair

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In June 2014, Goldsmith hired Hungarian massage therapist Szilvia Berki to provide a session at her £15 million‑worth mansion on Brand's birthday. Berki had agreed on a £500 fee, but the massage never took place. She later filed a complaint alleging that both Brand and Goldsmith had treated her disrespectfully, describing the incident as a "prostitution" situation. Berki subsequently posted on social media about the confrontation, actions which a court found amounted to harassment and resulted in an injunction against her.

Brand's Conviction and Aftermath

Brand was convicted of rape and sexual assault and sentenced to ten years and six months in prison on Monday. Following the court proceedings, Goldsmith reiterated her stance in favour of all of Brand's victims, noting that her personal experience, while painful, was eclipsed by the suffering reported by women who testified at trial. The case has brought renewed scrutiny to the 2015 anti‑harassment order that previously prohibited Berki from contacting either Brand or Goldsmith, a restriction she has unsuccessfully tried to challenge three times.

Implications for the Public and Future Cases

The 2014 incident, combined with Brand's recent conviction, raises questions about how alleged violent behaviour is handled when victims choose not to press charges. It also illustrates the potential impact of high‑profile injunctions on third parties such as massage therapists. The case will likely influence future decisions by law enforcement when assessing claims of domestic violence by celebrities, especially where evidence and witnesses are scarce. Both parties have expressed that they will continue to pursue legal remedies, with Goldsmith remaining vocal about her experiences and the broader issue of sexual assault in the public arena.