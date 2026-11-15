Russell Brand Pledges Innocence From HMP Littlehey Prison

Russell Brand maintains his innocence from HMP Littlehey while Laura Gallacher continues Sunday Service broadcasts. Details on his transfer and family reaction.

Russell Brand has issued a public declaration of innocence from his prison cell, directly contradicting the verdict of a jury that convicted him of rape and three counts of sexual assault. The comedian stated to his supporters that he remains innocent of the charges that resulted in a ten-and-a-half-year sentence. This message was delivered during a continuation of the couple's Sunday Service YouTube broadcast, which is now hosted by his wife, Lambda Gallacher.

Prison Transfer and Facility Details

Brand was transferred to Category C HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire after an initial period of solitary confinement at HMP Wandsworth in south-west London. The transfer occurred on Friday and was described as a secret operation by sources close to the situation. HMP Littlehey is recognized as the largest sex offenders' prison in Europe, housing only male inmates convicted of sexual offenses.

Also read Russell Brand secretly moved to 'cushy' new jail with yoga and choir sessions

Authorities initially considered moving Brand to HMP Wakefield, also known as Monster Mansion, due to his high-profile status. However, officials deemed the West Yorkshire jail too dangerous for him following the murders of inmates Ian Watkins and Kyle Bevan there in the previous year. The new facility offers activities such as yoga, choir practice, and origami classes for its population of convicted sex offenders.

Widows Broadcast and Family Support

Lambda Gallacher continued the Sunday Service program from their home in Henley-on-Thames, reading a message from Brand before showing footage recorded during his three-week trial. She explained that Brand had asked her to address the community, emphasizing the importance of continuing their shared work despite the circumstances. She noted that while the format may look different, the ambition and trust in God remain unchanged for the couple.

Advertisement

During the broadcast, Brand's voice was heard reading a letter from his cell, where he described his surroundings and his spiritual perspective on the other inmates. He stated that he is in no position to judge anyone and expressed a desire to love and forgive all prisoners, comparing them to himself and his supporters in the eyes of Christ. He praised the staff at HMP Littlehey as being strong, kind, and dedicated.

Legal Context and Ongoing Allegations

The comedian has now served the first week of his sentence after being found guilty by a jury. Despite the conviction, Brand continued to assert his innocence in the recorded message, describing the situation as strange and attributing his endurance to his faith. He mentioned that while mainstream media coverage was not broadly supportive, he had seen instances of audience support that he found surprising.

Brand also touched upon the pressure the legal proceedings placed on his marriage, joking that he has never done anything to strain their relationship unlike his wife's phone screen lock. However, the situation remains serious as the British media personality faces fresh allegations of sexual offenses in addition to the current conviction. The family continues to seek support from their community as they navigate this chapter of their lives.