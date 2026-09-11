Jemima Goldsmith Accuses Russell Brand of Violence and Coercive Control After His Jailing

Jemima Goldsmith says she called police on Russell Brand in 2014 after a violent incident and that she was subjected to coercive control and abuse. Brand has been jailed for 10 and a half years for rape and sexual assaults.

Jemima Goldsmith has accused her former boyfriend Russell Brand of violence, coercive control and abuse. She said she had to call police to remove him from her home in 2014 during a violent incident.

Brand was sentenced to 10 and a half years in jail for one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. He will be on the sex offender's register for life. Goldsmith said she chose not to press charges in 2014 and not to go public because she worried about press attention on her then teenage children. She said she has neither seen nor spoken to Brand since that period in 2014.

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She added that the experience had a lasting impact on her life. In a statement on X, Goldsmith said she has always been strongly and unequivocally on the side of all of Brand's victims. She praised the courageous women who testified at his trial and ensured justice was done. She said her own pain pales in comparison to what the women who testified in court suffered.

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Goldsmith Supports Brand Victims

She said she had assisted journalists over several years, including Ros Urwin, who helped reveal Brand's abuse in a 2023 documentary. Goldsmith also spoke about a lifelong harassment injunction taken out by her and Brand in October 2015. The order banned massage therapist Szilvia Berki from talking about an alleged assault by Brand. Berki was hired by Goldsmith to massage Brand at her 15 million pound mansion, Kiddington Hall, near Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, in June 2014.

She agreed a fee of 500 pounds for the session on Brand's birthday. The massage never happened. Berki complained to police that the couple had treated her like a prostitute. She said she was pushed by Brand and left terrified after Goldsmith's white Alsatian jumped at her.

The police investigation was dropped. Berki continued to post on social media about the incident, which a court found amounted to harassment and granted an order against her. Goldsmith said reporting this week about the injunction presented an untrue narrative that opened her up to vile hatred and abuse online. She said Berki had embarked on a campaign of vicious anti-Semitic and threatening abuse online and in emails.

Goldsmith said Berki called her a deeply rotted JEWISH b**** and sent messages including happy birthday, I hope you don't die this year. She said the number, tone and content of the messages were extremely frightening and distressing for her teenage children and family. She said she was concerned Berki was potentially a real danger to her family and her. She said she cooperated fully with the investigation at the time and provided a truthful statement about what she saw.

Harassment Injunction Against Berki

After what she called wild and untrue allegations, Brand's lawyers suggested they seek an injunction to prevent continued harassment. Goldsmith was not in contact with Brand but agreed to move ahead to stop Berki targeting her and her family. The injunction stopped Berki from publishing or disclosing any information about her visit to Goldsmith's home.

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It also banned her from making any allegation or insinuation that Brand or Goldsmith committed any criminal offence against her or behaved towards her in a manner that may amount to a criminal offence. Berki was ordered to pay 50,000 pounds in legal costs. The couple could launch bankruptcy procedures if she did not pay. Berki has since launched three unsuccessful attempts to appeal the order.

Goldsmith said she became aware Berki was attempting to vary the terms of the injunction last year. In December last year, she instructed her lawyer to approach Berki's barrister to say she agreed to vary the injunction so Berki could speak to police again if she wanted. She also instructed her lawyer to engage on Berki's other requests. She said Berki's barrister has not responded to her lawyer since May of this year despite trying to engage him.

Legal Dispute Over Injunction Terms

She was informed by Berki's lawyer that any change to the injunction must also be agreed by Brand. Goldsmith said she has no ability to compel Brand in this matter as she has not seen or spoken to him in over a decade. Brand's wife, Laura Gallacher, sat behind her husband in the dock at Southwark Crown Court. He turned and told her it will be OK, I don't know how, but it will, as he arrived.

Brand was jailed for nine years for the count of rape, with the total sentence covering the four charges he was convicted of. Goldsmith said she remains on the side of all of Brand's victims.