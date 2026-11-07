Russell Brand's Wife Laura Plans Move to UK as He Begins Jail Sentence

Brand's wife Laura is reportedly moving her three young children from Florida to Henley-on-Thames as Russell Brand starts a lengthy jail sentence after his conviction.

Russell Brand's wife Laura is reportedly preparing to move back to the UK with the couple's three young children as the former comedian and actor, 51, begins a lengthy jail sentence, according to friends who spoke to The Sun. Brand faces years behind bars after he was convicted of raping a fan and sexually assaulting three other women.

Friends say Laura, 39, believes her husband is innocent and intends to keep supporting him while he serves what has been described as a significant sentence. The family's move would take them permanently from Florida to Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire, where the couple already own a home.

Also read Russell Brand Convicted of Sexual Assaults; Wife Laura Gallacher Stands By Him

Russell Brand Convictions and Sentencing Details

Russell Brand was convicted of raping a fan after meeting her at a 2009 stand-up show at the Hammersmith Apollo. The former actor and comedian was also found guilty of sexually assaulting a Capital Radio worker after meeting her in a corridor in 2005.

Jurors also found Brand guilty of sexually assaulting a Channel 4 worker during a forced massage in 2009. He was found guilty of groping an MTV worker during a party at a Soho bar in 2004, but was found not guilty of going on to orally rape her in a toilet.

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Brand was cleared of raping a woman he met at a cabaret show on the fringes of the 1999 Labour Party conference in Bournemouth. He was also found not guilty of trying to drag an MTV worker into a toilet to indecently assault her in 2001.

Laura Gallacher Relocation and Friends' Reactions

Laura Gallacher, the daughter of Ryder Cup-winning golfer Bernard Gallacher and sister of TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher, plans to relocate permanently with the children to Henley-on-Thames. She was the only person who gave evidence in person in Brand's defence.

An insider told The Sun that Laura has been rocked by the convictions and that her whole world has collapsed. Friends say she has told them that, despite everything, she remains resolutely loyal to her husband.

Friends of Brand have offered support to Laura but have also expressed shock and betrayal over the evidence revealed during the trial. One source said that some of Brand's closest friends have started to question everything he previously told them, and that they feel completely blindsided by him.

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Sunday Service Podcast and Faith Message

Brand and Laura launched their Christian YouTube show, Sunday Service, five months ago, and Laura has become an increasingly visible presence at her husband's side. Laura has said the couple intend to keep making the podcast despite the legal difficulties they now face.

Speaking on the podcast before the trial, Brand joked that the couple were in the UK for a vacation before saying that the Lord had brought them here. Brand said he was happy to be in the place where Jesus found him, referring to the UK, where he embraced Christianity and was baptised in the River Thames.

Laura said that when faced with times of challenge, people have to find their connection with God, and that Sunday Service could become a journey in anchoring themselves in faith and trust during difficult times. She also admitted she had been nervous about going to court, saying she was not used to seeing lots of photographers when getting out of the car.