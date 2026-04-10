Russell Brand Sells Oxfordshire Pub After Recording Studio Plans Stalled

Comedian Russell Brand has sold his Oxfordshire pub, The Crown Inn, after local opposition thwarted his plans to turn it into a recording studio. The pub's new owner is expected to revitalize the establishment. The sale comes as Brand prepares for a trial on sexual assault charges.

Russell Brand , the controversial comedian, has reportedly sold his country pub, The Crown Inn , located in Pishill, Oxfordshire, for nearly £1 million. The sale comes after local residents successfully blocked his plans to transform the historic pub into a recording studio . Brand purchased the 15th-century pub six years ago, in March 2020. The pub, the only one in the village, had previously been a popular spot for both residents and visitors.

However, after Brand's acquisition, the pub fell into disuse. His attempts to repurpose the space as a recording studio faced significant opposition from the local community, leading to the rejection of multiple planning applications. More than 50 neighbors initially objected to his first application. A second application met with further complaints, ultimately prompting Brand to withdraw it. The situation left the pub derelict for an extended period, depriving the community of a valued local establishment. The sale signals a potential new chapter for The Crown Inn, with hopes for its revitalization and a return to its former role as a community hub.\The reported buyer is John Bloomer, the group secretary of the National Farmers' Union, who is said to have purchased the property for £975,000. This is approximately £125,000 more than Brand originally paid for the pub. Local residents have expressed enthusiasm about the new ownership, describing Bloomer as 'absolutely charming'. Freddie van Mierlo, the MP for the area, expressed his delight, stating his pleasure that the much-loved pub is 'back in good hands'. He further expressed confidence that the new owners would receive strong support from the community. Prior to Brand's ownership, The Crown Inn was a significant fixture in the Oxfordshire countryside. The pub boasted outdoor seating, a car park, a detached barn, a two-bedroom cottage, and a garage, making it a well-regarded establishment. Brand's plans to convert the space for his own use, particularly for recording his podcast and YouTube content, led to friction with the local community, who were concerned about the potential for increased traffic and noise.\The news of the sale follows a period of controversy surrounding Brand, who is set to stand trial in October on charges of rape and sexual assault. Brand, who rose to fame as a comedian and actor, has since transitioned into a career as a podcaster and influencer. He has denied all the allegations against him. The allegations against Brand involve three counts of rape, three charges of sexual assault, and one allegation of indecent assault, with the alleged incidents spanning from 1999 to 2009. The case has garnered significant media attention, given Brand's public profile and the nature of the accusations. As he awaits trial, the sale of his pub marks a significant change in his circumstances. Before the sale, there were claims that Brand had constructed a shed at the back of the pub, which neighbors suspected was a secret recording studio for his controversial podcast. The shed was deserted when the Daily Mail visited the site. The sale of The Crown Inn is seen as a sign that the pub might be soon open to the public again. Brand has a home in the UK, but currently lives in the US





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Russell Brand The Crown Inn Pub Sale Recording Studio Sexual Assault Allegations

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