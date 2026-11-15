Russell Brand Sends Message from HMP Littlehey Prison

Russell Brand has sent a message from HMP Littlehey, his first week of a 10-and-a-half-year sentence, through wife Laura Gallacher's podcast Sunday Service.

Comedian Russell Brand has issued his first public communication from prison since beginning a 10-and-a-half-year sentence earlier this week. His wife, Laura Gallacher, delivered the message during the latest episode of their weekly YouTube podcast, Sunday Service, which they continued to record throughout Brand's criminal trial.

Brand's Prison Transfer and Location

Russell Brand was transferred from HMP Wandsworth to HMP Littlehey on Friday after being convicted of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others during his career. The category C facility is located in Cambridgeshire and is known as the largest sex offenders' prison in Europe. The new prison offers inmates a variety of extra-curricular activities, including yoga, choir participation, and indoor bowls.

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Laura Gallacher Reads Brand's Statement

Laura Gallacher, the daughter of Ryder Cup-winning golfer Bernard Gallacher, opened the podcast episode by reading a passage from Brand's Bible. She then read a handwritten message from her husband, stating that God blesses supporters for their continued aid. She emphasized that Brand maintains his innocence regarding the offences that led to his incarceration.

Brand's Message to the Sunday Service Community

In the letter addressed to his followers, Brand described his current environment as small yet significant. He noted that the staff at HMP Littlehey are strong, kind, and dedicated to their roles. He urged the community to love, pray for, and forgive one another, referencing Christian teachings on salvation and redemption for all individuals regardless of their legal status.

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Laura Gallacher explained that the podcast will continue its mission to support the community close to both of their hearts. She acknowledged the pain of continuing without her companion but expressed gratitude for the ongoing support from fans and subscribers of their weekly show.

Future of Sunday Service Podcast

Laura Gallacher clarified that while the format of Sunday Service may appear different without Brand's physical presence, the underlying ambitions remain unchanged. She stated that they trust God's plan and everything currently happening in their lives. The podcast serves as a continuation of the good work established before his imprisonment.

Sentence Structure and Release Timeline

Russell Brand is serving a 10-and-a-half-year sentence for the charges of rape and sexual assault. He is expected to serve two-thirds of this total sentence before becoming eligible for release on licence. This legal structure determines the specific timeline for his potential return to public life following his time in the European sex offenders' prison.