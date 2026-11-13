Russell Brand may move to HMP Wakefield where Ian Watkins was killed

Russell Brand, sentenced to 10 and a half years for rape and sexual assault, is being risk-assessed for a transfer to HMP Wakefield, the high-security jail known as Monster Mansion where Ian Watkins and Kyle Bevan were murdered.

Russell Brand could be transferred to HMP Wakefield, the high-security prison in West Yorkshire known as Monster Mansion, where Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins was stabbed to death.

The 51-year-old comedian was jailed for 10 and a half years on Monday for rape and three counts of sexual assault. He is currently at HMP Wandsworth but is being risk-assessed for a move, according to reports. A source said Brand is expected at Wakefield. The source said: Brand is being risk-assessed for a move to Wakefield.

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There are still some hoops to go through but staff at the prison are expecting him. He is still at Category B Wandsworth at the moment but is likely to be moved in the next few days or weeks. And Wakefield is the most likely place. It is one of the prisons where high-profile people get sent and despite what happened to Watkins is deemed a safer place for Brand.

Russell Brand Faces Possible Transfer

Brand was found guilty of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others. After his sentencing, police confirmed further women had come forward and prosecutors were assessing whether to bring additional charges. He is likely being held on the Vulnerable Prisoner wing at Wandsworth, where inmates are watched daily and assigned welfare officers, due to his celebrity status and fortune. HMP Wakefield is a Category A prison for male convicts who pose the greatest threat to the public.

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Watkins, 48, was fatally stabbed in his cell in October 2025 while serving a 29-year sentence for child sexual offences, including the attempted rape of a baby. Child killer Kyle Bevan was killed a month later. Three convicted killers ambushed Bevan, stabbing the 33-year-old 25 times before tucking him up in his bed and leaving him to bleed to death. Three inmates received whole life terms for the murder.

Watkins had already been attacked inside Wakefield due to the nature of his crimes. In 2023 he was left fighting for his life after being stabbed repeatedly. He was rushed to hospital after officers found him, six hours after being taken hostage by three other inmates. Prison officer Simon Rothwell, who was stationed on the same wing as Watkins for around 10 years before the paedophile was moved, said he was vulnerable because other prisoners knew he had money.

Two prisoners are set to go on trial for Watkins murder next year. Wakefield houses some of the UK most dangerous criminals alongside a large population of sex offenders. Two-thirds of its 630 prisoners are sex offenders, who are considered the lowest of the low and preyed on by other inmates. Those locked up there include child killers Roy Whiting and Mark Bridger, as well as Jeremy Bamber, who murdered five members of his family.

Dangerous Criminals Held at Wakefield

Jamie Varley was moved to the Category A jail over the summer after being convicted of the murder of 13-month-old Preston Davey. Harold Shipman served time there, as did Soham killer Ian Huntley and Levi Bellfield, who murdered two women and schoolgirl Milly Dowler. Other former inmates include Britain most violent prisoner Charles Bronson and Robert Maudsley, the country longest-serving inmate.

Known as Hannibal the Cannibal after killing a fellow prisoner and leaving the body with a spoon sticking out of its skull, Maudsley murdered two more inmates while at Wakefield. Until his recent transfer, Maudsley was held in an underground glass and Perspex cell at Wakefield, which some believe inspired Hannibal Lecter in The Silence Of The Lambs.

The jail is also home to Mick Philpott, who killed six of his 17 children in a house blaze and was recently left battered and bruised after a beating by a fellow inmate. Brand current home of Wandsworth Prison is also notoriously violent and was described as hell on earth by one former inmate. Chris Atkins, who served eight months at the jail for tax fraud, said Brand would find his first month to be hands-down the worst.

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While some deem Wakefield to be slightly better run than Wandsworth because its guards receive more training, its roll call of inmates is even more terrifying. A prison officer previously told the Mail: Wakefield is a run-down jail, short of staff, who are suffering from low morale. No one turns up to work with a smile on their face. You are looking after some of the most horrible people in the country.

There are so many sex offenders in Wakefield, along with some of the most violent people in the country. It is a very dangerous mix. With sex offenders, you could have people jailed for date rape all the way through to prolific child abusers, who are beyond any form of rehabilitation, mixing with violent criminals, murderers and gangsters.

Inspection Reveals Prison Safety Failures

Wakefield history goes back to 1594 when it was founded as a house of correction before the main facility that exists today was constructed in the 1840s. An official inspection report in September 2025 found there had been a 62 per cent rise in violent incidents at Wakefield, with 183 recorded in the prior year. The inspection found the prison was facing significant challenges as the infrastructure was deteriorating and more younger prisoners were arriving.

Staff shortages had led to restricted regimes and prisoners spending longer periods locked in their cells, while violence had increased sharply and many prisoners felt unsafe, with no clear strategy in place to address this, according to the report. In a survey of inmates last year, 55 per cent said it was easy to get drugs. The infrastructure was found to be in a very poor condition with shabby showers and broken boilers and washing machines.

As for emergency call bells in the cells, only a quarter of those quizzed said staff responded within five minutes of them being rung. The food fared little better. The prison kitchen had been without a gas supply for more than five weeks, while only one in five inmates described the meals as good.

A new report was issued on June 8 following a fresh inspection in April, which said that since the last report there had been two alleged murders in very close succession. It added: Two prison