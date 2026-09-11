Russell Brand sentenced to 10 years and 6 months for rape and sexual assault

Russell Brand has been sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison for rape and three counts of sexual assault committed between 2004 and 2009. The judge called him a sexual predator, while his barrister described the rape as a momentary failure and one victim as not particularly vulnerable.

Russell Brand has been sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison for rape and three counts of sexual assault. The 51-year-old former comedian and actor was convicted last Thursday at Southwark Crown Court after a four-week trial.

Mr Justice Bennathan imposed a nine-year jail term for the rape, plus an additional year and a half for the sexual assaults. The judge told Brand he had become a sexual predator, saying: About 20 years ago Russell Brand, you were becoming famous, you were clever, and in many peoples eyes you were funny and charismatic. You had also become a sexual predator.

Also read Russell Brand sentencing LIVE: Rapist faces years in jail after being found guilty

Judge Brands Brand Arrogance And Status

The judge said Brands status protected him until journalists from the Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4 Dispatches exposed a litany of sexual misconduct in 2023. The judge also slammed Brands staggering arrogance and said he harboured a casual arrogant disregard to any womans right to say no to you. His fame meant he believed you could act when you liked and how you liked.

The judge added that Brands entourage during his celebrity heyday had indulged your dreadful behaviour. Brands barrister, Ian Winter KC, told the court that one of the sexual assaults was a very, very short incident. He said the victim who was groped in a Soho bar in 2004 was not particularly vulnerable at all. Being tipsy is not something that gave rise to vulnerability and theres no evidence the defendant knew she was tipsy so to be vulnerable.

Mr Winter said Brands rape of a 21-year-old woman was a momentary total failure to respect her consent during sexual intercourse at his 2.3 million pound home in Hampstead, north London, in 2009. He said: We invite you to conclude that this was fully consensual vaginal intercourse that the victim went to the defendants house to experience.

Advertisement

Therefore what the defendant should be sentenced for is really quite a short, momentary total failure to respect her consent in two areas. The lawyer argued that forcing the woman to shower and brush her teeth did not amount to Brand humiliating or degrading his victim.

Lawyer Argues Victim Was Not Vulnerable

In written submissions, Mr Winter said: Whilst plainly unattractive behaviour on the part of Mr Brand, it is not entirely surprising that an ex-alcoholic might prefer not to smell alcohol on an intimate partners breath in circumstances where sexual activity was very much expected and intended to follow. But the prosecutor, Riel Karmy-Jones KC, described Brands rape victim as particularly vulnerable.

She said requiring her to shower and brush her teeth and commenting after the offence that she needed to clean up the mess she had made before directing her to wipes was an act of degradation and humiliation. The victim said in her own statement: Following what happened, I felt anxious, humiliated and overwhelmed. I struggled to eat and sleep, and I found it difficult to cope with my emotions.

The impact was so significant that I had to take time away from work, and for a period I returned to live with my parents because I did not feel safe and felt unable to cope on my own. She added: Even now, I feel that I am living with the trauma of what happened. It is something I carry with me every day and it often feels never-ending.

Mr Winter last week referred himself to the Bar Standards Board after he hit out at a journalist who had investigated Brand. He swore at Sunday Times reporter Rosamund Urwin outside Southwark Crown Court after his client was convicted. He told her he hoped she was pleased with herself. When she replied, I am pleased justice has been done, Mr Winter retorted: Well, it wasnt.

You f****d it. Congratulations. The exchange took place in full view of several journalists. Brands father, Ron Brand, spoke to reporters outside court after the sentencing.

Father Insists Son Is Innocent And Jury Corrupt

The 82-year-old insisted his son is innocent and claimed the jury was corrupt. Asked if he had a message for the victims, he said: The victims, what victims? What Russell? When a reporter clarified she meant his victims, he said: The girls you mean, who chased and harassed him.

He added that he did not care that his son had been found guilty in a court of law and said: I dont believe it on the basis of what Ive just watched. See it on social media... its easy to find the right jury. Are you saying you couldnt go on social media and see what people are saying and find people who are attacking him.

Asked how his son would cope in prison, Ron said: Yeah, hes strong, hes strong. Of his daughter-in-law, Laura Gallacher, he said: Shes strong as well. In his autobiography, Brand described how Ron hired him prostitutes as a teenager and introduced him to porn while he was at primary school. He also wrote that Ron would bring women back to his flat and leave him to his own devices while he had sex.

Advertisement

Brands wife, Laura Gallacher, sat just a few feet away from him in the glass-walled dock. She has vowed to stand by her husband. Brand displayed no emotion as he was told his punishment, and he paused briefly to tell his wife we will be OK as he was led away to the cells. During the trial, the court heard how Brand abused his celebrity status to prey on women.

One fan told how she was raped as a 21-year-old by Brand in 2009 at his luxury London home. Female staffers at Channel 4, MTV, and Capital Radio came forward to reveal how they had been sexually assaulted by the TV star. Brand had claimed he only ever had consensual sex during a promiscuous life, but his victims told a different story.

Victims Describe Lasting Trauma And Shame

He was also seen holding a crucifix, performing a cross with his hand, and saying a prayer as one of his victims entered court to deliver a victim impact statement. The court first heard from a woman who was sexually assaulted by Brand in a Soho bar in 2004. Delivering her statement live from behind a protective curtain, she said: I wanted to express how this crime has affected me over the years.

When it happened, I was in complete shock and turmoil for weeks trying to process what had happened to me. I was extremely upset and traumatised. It really affected how I viewed myself, I didnt have any respect for myself and got into situations with toxic men as I didnt have any self-worth. She said the shame was carried around inside with me for 20 years even when I was trying to compartmentalise and get on with my life.

She concluded: I felt like my life was on hold for all of that time waiting my time to speak out about what happened to me. She added: As they say a leopard may change its spots but at the end of the day its still a leopard and not a gazelle. Another victim said Brands offending has had a lasting impact on my life even if I thought that I had successfully buried what happened.

In a statement read to court, she said: Since the sexual assault carried out by him in 2005, Russell Brand has managed to move on and even forget. This has had a lasting impact on my life even if I thought that I had successfully buried what happened. I had a strong adverse reaction, especially to his voice. The incident impacted her work but she tried for so long to be strong and carry on - business as usual.

She added: However, over the years hearing his voice on television, on social media or seeing his image made me jump. The rape victim told the court she was a big fan of Brand before going to see him at the Hammersmith Apollo in 2009. She was picked out of the crowd by the comedian to join him backstage.

She willingly engaged in a threesome at the venue, then agreed to visit Brands 2.3 million pound townhouse in Hampstead Village to have sex. But she said the encounter turned into rape when Brand had anal sex with her, ignored her pleas for him to stop, and pinned her down so she was struggling to breathe.

She said Brands rising fame, with starring roles in Hollywood films like Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Arthur, his marriage to singer Katy Perry, and his subsequent appearances on TV, radio, stage and podcasts, left her afraid to speak out for years. I felt that if I reported him, I would not be believed, she said. His fame, wealth and influence created a power imbalance which made me feel powerless.

She gave evidence that she willingly went to his home for sex, but the encounter started off in unnerving fashion when he forced her to strip, shower, and brush her teeth. She said the initial sex was consensual but then he became violent and raped her.