Russell Brand has been transferred from HMP Wandsworth to HMP Littlehey, a Category C prison in Cambridgeshire that holds about 1,200 male sex offenders. He described staff as strong, kind and dedicated in a podcast message.

Russell Brand has been moved from HMP Wandsworth to HMP Littlehey, a Category C men's prison in Cambridgeshire, where he will continue his sentence of more than ten years for one count of rape and three of sexual assault.

Russell Brand Moved to HMP Littlehey

HMP Littlehey is in the village of Perry, between Huntingdon and St Neots, about 90 miles (145km) north of HMP Wandsworth, a Category B prison in south-west London where Brand began his sentence. The prison is home to about 1,200 men convicted of sexual offences. It opened in 1988 and has housed high-profile sex offenders including publicist Max Clifford and paedophile football coach Barry Bennell.

Also read Russell Brand Pledges Innocence From HMP Littlehey Prison

Brand may have been moved over safety concerns and because he is believed to be a low escape risk, according to the Sun on Sunday. He is in a single-person cell on E Wing and has not yet made contact with other inmates, the paper said.

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In a message read by his wife Laura on their podcast, Brand said: "I am incarcerated in HMP Littlehey, little as in small, and hey as in hey, I'm in the biggest sex offenders' prison in Europe. The good news is that I have already seen that the staff here are strong, they are kind, and they are dedicated.

" He also said he was "not guilty of the offences I have been jailed for". Downing Street called the message "appalling" and said it is being investigated. Lindsay Whitehouse, a former prison governor, said Brand would have likely been held in solitary confinement at HMP Wandsworth, requiring direct supervision whenever he left his cell, because of his profile and offences.

"He's a drain on the resources because he has to be supervised constantly," Whitehouse said. "That would be quite a challenge for the prison if they had too many prisoners like that. " Whitehouse explained that all sex offenders are considered vulnerable. "It doesn't matter who they are; if it was known what offence they'd committed, they'd be vulnerable to attack," he said.

"Because they're all sex offenders [at HMP Littlehey], they don't need to be held in solitary confinement because of the nature of the offences. " He added that although security is not as high as at Category A prisons, "it's still pretty intense". Category C prisons, also called training prisons, focus on rehabilitating, upskilling and educating prisoners who are not considered a high escape risk.

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Conditions at HMP Littlehey

Most prisoners move to Category C sites during their sentence, while high-risk offenders often move to Category A prisons such as HMP Wakefield in West Yorkshire, which has housed Ian Huntley and Jeremy Bamber. The latest Independent Monitoring Boards report said about 10% of Littlehey's roughly 1,200 inmates are foreign nationals, and 41% are over the age of 50. It described the prison as a "safe and secure prison" with a "relatively low rate of prisoner-on-prisoner violence".

A 2023 inspection report found most prisoners spend about nine hours a day out of their cells, which inspectors said was more than at other prisons. The monitoring report says the site offers cricket, badminton, basketball, gym classes and an inter-wing football league. Drug and alcohol rehabilitation programmes include weekly yoga sessions, choir, indoor bowls and Japanese origami sessions.

Victim Reaction and Legal Debate

Fresh herbs and vegetables are grown in the prison's garden, and most prisoners have access to microwaves, fridges, toasters, ovens and hot plates, as well as an on-site shop. A woman who alleges she was raped by Brand when she was 16 said moving him to a Category C prison is a "slap in the face" to victims. She is campaigning to make relationships between 16- and 17-year-olds and adults illegal.

Scotland's justice secretary said ministers will consider "evidence-based" proposals on sexual consent law after Brand's conviction. A minister also said a staggered age of consent will be discussed. The prison service said prisoners will eventually be moved to other locations to free up capacity to serve the courts.