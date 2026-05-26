Russell Crowe Scolds Fans for Pushing In During Autograph Session

Actor Russell Crowe gave a stern warning to fans who were pushing in during an autograph session outside his Paris hotel. He scolded them, telling them to stay back and not push in on him. The 62-year-old actor has been keeping busy in Paris, including attending the French Open.

Russell Crowe scolded fans and gave a stern warning while signing autographs outside of his Paris hotel. The 62-year-old actor, who recently attended the French Open over the weekend, was seen stepping out of the entrance but stopped dead in his tracks to address those awaiting nearby.

The Gladiator star held up his hands and quickly asked Are you listening? Crowe then continued Stay where you are. Don't f***ing push in on me. I'll come to you.

Give everyone space. He added while holding up his index finger As soon as somebody is a d***, I'm gone. You got me? A few individuals could be heard replying with Yes, before Crowe stepped forward to calmly begin signing autographs on posters.

Russell Crowe has been keeping busy during his time in Paris and made an appearance at the French Open on Sunday which took place at Stade Roland Garros. The actor kept it casual wearing a dark blue polo shirt as well as navy trousers and a pair of shades. Crowe has been keeping busy during his time in Paris and made an appearance at the French Open on Sunday which took place at Stade Roland Garros.

He watched Alexander Zverev of Germany and Benjamin Bonzi of France compete in a match, with Zverev winning the round. At one point during the game, Crowe was involved in an incredible moment when he caught a stray ball that flew into the crowd. The award-winning star was able to quickly snatch the tennis ball as it was flying past him.

He soon showcased the ball to the other attendees as one of the staffers took a photo to capture the lucky occasion. Crowe was accompanied by girlfriend Britney Theriot, whom he was first romantically linked to in late 2020. The star was dressed for the game wearing a blue suit as well as a gray waistcoat and light blue tie.

Crowe has been keeping busy during his time in Paris and made an appearance at the French Open on Sunday which took place at Stade Roland Garros. The couple sat next to each other at the packed venue as they caught the match over the weekend. Crowe and Theriot had first crossed paths years earlier when they met on set of the 2013 film Broken City.

Two years after they were first romantically linked, the pair made their red carpet debut in October 2022 at the premiere of his film Poker Face in Rome. However, during an interview with Australia's 60 Minutes, the actor shared that they don't have plans to say I do anytime soon. We are very, very good friends, and we have a wonderful relationship. My life is so joyous and happy at the moment why ruin that with a wedding?

He continued Why would I go through I've been married once. I know how it can go and where it can go. So I don't need to go to that place. He added both he and Theriot are very happy and are living a very positive life.

But no, I'm not going to get married again. Doing it once is cool, great, you know. But I don't want to do it again. Crowe was previously married to Danielle Spencer from 2003 until their divorce was finalized in 2018.

The former couple share two children Charles 22 and Tennyson 19. The Robin Hood actor has also been showing off his weight loss after dropping around 55lbs. He lost weight by focusing on diet and exercise, as well as limiting his alcohol intake. I'm a big proponent for having a drink it's my cultural heritage and as a working class man, it's my godd*** right Joe he shared on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast last year.

But as you get older, there are certain things you start to learn about your capacities he added. The actor has also been getting injections which has helped lower inflammation and relieve pain from past injuries. What I want to do is make all these changes and make it a long-term situation. was a great call for me, because it's calmed down a bunch of stuff and it's taking a bunch of pain away





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