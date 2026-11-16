Russell Island Fire Inquest: Samantha Stephenson Denies Arson Claims

Samantha Stephenson denies setting the Russell Island fire that killed five children and her partner. The coroner examines fire cause, smoke alarm compliance, and emergency response on August 6, 2023.

Samantha Stephenson has formally denied allegations that she started the deadly house fire on Russell Island which claimed the lives of five children and her partner. Speaking before Coroner Donald MacKenzie, Stephenson stated she is determined to uncover the truth behind the blaze that occurred on August 6, 2023, in south-eastern Brisbane.

Coronial Testimony and Alleged Statements

Stephenson appeared as the first witness at the inquest regarding the deaths of four-year-old twins Kyza and Koa Godinet, along with Nicky Stephenson, age three, and brothers Harry Stephenson, age ten, and Zack Stephenson, age eleven. Wayne Patrick Godinet, the father of the twins and partner of Stephenson, also perished in the incident. Stephenson told the court she was not the one who ignited the flames, directly contradicting suggestions made by Corinne Leach, counsel assisting the coroner.

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During the proceedings, Leach questioned Stephenson about alleged statements she made to neighbors after the tragedy. The counsel noted that a neighbor reportedly heard Stephenson say, 'I'm terribly sorry, mummy is just a murderer.' Stephenson firmly denied making this specific remark. She also rejected accusations that she screamed 'I'm a murderer' or told neighbors she let the smoke kill her children.

Fire Origin and Emergency Response Timeline

The coroner is investigating whether the fire began on the ground floor, with an initial investigation indicating the precise origin remains undetermined. Leach informed the court that deliberate ignition cannot be ruled out at this stage. Stephenson described the sequence of events leading up to the fire, testifying that she and Godinet had fallen asleep on a couch in a designated chill-out area beneath the elevated home after using a cannabis bong.

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Stephenson recalled waking up in the early hours when Godinet jumped across the couch. She stated she realized the house was on fire and that Godinet definitely went upstairs at some point to attempt a rescue. When she tried to follow him, she found the staircase engulfed in flames, describing the moment she opened the door as if it 'literally exploded' with fire. Godinet died after running upstairs while flames and smoke poured out, attempting to save the children and an adult occupant.

Emergency services responded to the call at 6:35 a.m. However, Rural Fire Brigade crews faced significant logistical challenges due to the island location. Queensland Fire and Rescue Service units were nearly an hour away, requiring a barge to reach Russell Island. This delay and the layout of the 'classic Queenslander' home, which was elevated on stumps, played a critical role in trapping the victims upstairs.

Coroner's Inquiry into Safety and Resources

The current inquest is examining multiple factors surrounding the tragedy. A primary focus is the cause of the fire, given the conflicting reports and the defense's denial of arson. The coroner is also assessing whether the installation of compliant smoke alarms could have prevented the six deaths. This question is central to understanding if the tragedy was avoidable through better safety infrastructure or maintenance.

Additionally, the inquiry is evaluating the sufficiency of emergency service resources available on Russell Island. The time taken for fire crews to arrive via barge highlights potential gaps in rural and island emergency response protocols. Stephenson, who escaped the fire with her stepsister Connie Campbell, continues to face legal issues on remand for alleged cannabis possession and public nuisance.

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The inquest is scheduled to hold hearings over the next two weeks. Coroner MacKenzie will continue to hear evidence as the investigation seeks to clarify the exact sequence of events. The findings will determine if systemic failures in safety measures or emergency response contributed to the loss of life in this devastating event.