Russell vs Antonelli: Mercedes pair's dominance fades as tensions boil and races unspectacularly

A tense sprint race at the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix saw George Russell emerge victorious over Kimi Antonelli. Tensions boiled over between the Silver Arrows duo and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton also had strong races.

George Russell won the Canadian Grand Prix sprint race after a heated battle with Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli , who saw tensions boil over throughout the race.

The Mercedes pair dominated the early stages of the race, pulling a four-second lead in as many laps, with Lando Norris unable to keep pace with the Silver Arrows. However, as Antonelli pressured Russell, the Italian felt aggrieved after his team-mate appeared to force him off the track at Turn 1.

Antonelli's rants on the radio continued to the end of the race with such anger, that team boss Toto Wolff had to intervene, instructing the teenager that these things are dealt with behind closed doors. Norris took advantage of the unfolding chaos, to steal past Antonelli into third, with Oscar Piastri making a late pass on Lewis Hamilton at the final chicane for fourth place. Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton followed in the top six for Ferrari.

Fernando Alonso was the only retirement, with Isack Hadjar dropping to the back of the field after pitting with an engine problem, before returning to the track. 2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Sprint result





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F1 World Championship George Russell Canadian Grand Prix Mercedes Kimi Antonelli Lando Norris Silver Arrows Fernando Alonso Isack Hadjar 2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix

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