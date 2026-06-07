Russia accused of creating threats to nuclear and radiation safety in Ukraine

Ukraine's state nuclear energy operator Energoatom has accused Russia of creating threats to nuclear and radiation safety after a drone strike on a nuclear infrastructure facility caused a fire and spread quickly but was extinguished. The building was part of the container reception area, and spent nuclear fuel was not stored in the building.

Ukraine ’s state nuclear energy operator Energoatom said: ‘Another strike on a nuclear infrastructure facility once again demonstrated to the whole world the true face of the Kremlin regime, which deliberately creates threats to nuclear and radiation safety.

Russia continues to act as a terrorist state and a nuclear terrorist, disregarding international law and the safety of millions of people. ’ The drone strike happened around 2am and caused a fire, which spread quickly but was extinguished. The building was part of the container reception area, and spent nuclear fuel was not stored in the building. Chernobyl, formerly in the Soviet Union, was the scene of the world’s worst civilian nuclear disaster in 1986.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has repeatedly warned both sides in the conflict to avoid the risk of drone and missile strikes close to nuclear facilities. In February last year, a Russian drone strike on Ukraine’s Chernobyl nuclear reactor damaged its main shield. The massive structure, which was built over the site of the 1986 disaster, lost its ‘primary safety functions, including the confinement capability’, according to an IAEA report.

Luckily, the main structures and monitoring systems sustained no irreversible damage. A British man has been charged with trying to drown a woman and suffocate a boy in sand in Benidorm. Barney Davis, a EuroMillions winner, died in a 'hit and run' accident days before winning £1m jackpot





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Ukraine Russia Drone Strike Nuclear Infrastructure Facility Chernobyl Nuclear Reactor International Atomic Energy Agency Nuclear Disaster Drone Strike On Chernobyl Nuclear Reactor Main Shield Main Structures And Monitoring Systems Hit And Run Accident

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