A comprehensive news overview covering Russia's ban on several British individuals including an award-winning journalist, the UK's record-breaking May heatwave and long-range summer forecast, new research suggesting 90 minutes of weekly strength training for optimal health, and a Ukrainian drone attack on St. Petersburg.

An award-winning journalist has been banned from entering Russia , along with several other Britons, as part of Moscow's response to what it describes as provocative anti- Russia rhetoric from British officials and the UK's support for Ukraine.

The Russian foreign ministry published the list, which also includes Washington Post journalist Catherine Belton; Alexander Browder, author of a report on cryptocurrency laundering; Alice Laugher, chief executive of humanitarian company Committed to Good; and Richard Westbury, chairman of the Chelsea Group. The measure is framed as a reaction to London's alleged spreading of insinuations about Russia and its practical steps to supply the Kyiv regime with weapons and military equipment.

Separately, the United Kingdom is experiencing an unprecedented early summer heatwave, with record-breaking temperatures across England. The Met Office has confirmed that a new May record of 35.1°C was set in Kew Gardens, surpassing the previous high of 32.8°C from 1944. On May 26, 2026, temperatures reached 34.8°C in London, and overnight lows hit a remarkable 21.3°C, marking the country's first-ever spring "tropical night.

" This extreme weather has prompted the UK Health Security Agency to issue amber heat-health alerts across central and southern England due to the health risks for vulnerable populations and extreme ultraviolet radiation levels. The long-range forecast suggests a warmer-than-average summer with the potential for more heatwaves, though some models indicate a drier period while others suggest average or even wetter-than-normal conditions. In health news, a new Harvard University study challenges current UK guidelines on strength training.

Researchers, led by epidemiologist Dr. Yiwen Zhang, analyzed data from three large US studies tracking nearly 150,000 people for up to 30 years. The findings indicate that people should aim for at least 90 minutes of strength training per week to optimize health benefits, rather than the currently unspecified duration often interpreted as about 60 minutes.

Current UK advice recommends strength training at least two days a week, but surveys show only a quarter of Britons meet even this minimal target. This contrasts with aerobic exercise guidelines, which specify at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity weekly. The study underscores the importance of longer-duration resistance exercise for longevity.

Additionally, a Ukrainian drone attack targeted the port of St. Petersburg, Russia, on June 3, 2026, resulting in a plume of black smoke visible over the area. This incident reflects continued hostilities and asymmetric warfare tactics in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia





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Russia UK Journalist Ban Heatwave Record Temperature Met Office Strength Training Harvard Study Ukrainian Drone Attack St. Petersburg

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