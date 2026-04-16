Russia Designates European Facilities as Potential Targets for Drone Production for Ukraine

Russia has published a list of facilities in the UK and across Europe, claiming they are producing drones and components for Ukraine, and declared them potential military targets. This declaration follows a significant Russian drone attack on Ukraine and escalates tensions with European nations.

The Russia n government has publicly declared a list of locations in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Spain, Italy, Israel, and Turkey as potential targets. Moscow claims these facilities are involved in the manufacturing of drones and components for Ukraine .

Dmitry Medvedev, a prominent figure in Russia's Security Council, reinforced these claims with a veiled threat on social media, stating Sleep well, European partners! The Russian Defence Ministry's statement must be taken literally: the list of European facilities which make drones & other equipment is a list of potential targets for the Russian armed forces. When strikes become a reality depends on what comes next. One of the named UK locations, in Mildenhall, Suffolk, is also home to a Royal Air Force base. This development follows a large-scale Russian drone assault on Ukraine, which resulted in at least 15 deaths and 90 injuries. These attacks occurred shortly after a brief ceasefire observed for Orthodox Easter celebrations. The Russian Defence Ministry characterized the increased drone production by European nations for Ukraine as a deliberate action that would significantly escalate the military-political situation across Europe, effectively transforming these countries into Ukraine's strategic rear. The ministry further warned that any drone attacks on Russia originating from these European-manufactured drones would carry unpredictable consequences. The statement asserted that instead of enhancing the security of European states, the actions of their leaders are increasingly entangling these countries in a war with Russia. The ministry concluded by stating that the European public needs to understand the true origins of the threats to their security and be aware of the locations of Ukrainian and joint enterprises producing drones and their components within their own territories. The recent Russian attacks on Ukraine were extensive, involving 324 drones and three ballistic missiles, marking the most significant barrage in nearly two weeks, though air defenses successfully intercepted 309 drones. A powerful FAB-1500 glide bomb, weighing 1.5 metric tons, was also deployed by Russia, destroying a children's sports facility in Sloviansk. In Dnipro, two universities were hit, damaging academic buildings and residential areas, with no apparent military targets in the vicinity. Meanwhile, Ukraine continues its long-range drone operations, with Russia reporting the interception of 85 Ukrainian drones. Ukrainian drones targeted an industrial facility in Sterlitamak, a city in Russia approximately 1,300 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. The governor of the Bashkortostan region reported that drones were shot down over the industrial zone, causing a fire. Tragically, two children were killed in a Ukrainian drone attack in Russia's Krasnodar Krai region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized the urgent need for daily air defense missile supplies, highlighting that Russia continues its strikes. Securing international assistance for acquiring and producing more air defense systems remains Ukraine's foremost diplomatic objective. In pursuit of this goal, President Zelensky has been engaged in diplomatic efforts across Europe. Notably, Germany and Ukraine have agreed on a defense package valued at 4 billion euros, and Norway has pledged 9 billion euros in assistance, according to Ukrainian officials





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