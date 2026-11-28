Russia's Prosecutor General opts to close the murder case against the three Khachaturyan sisters, citing self-defense against their father's systematic abuse.

Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has officially recommended that the murder case against three sisters be dropped after an eight-year investigation concluded they acted in self-defense. The decision follows the revelation that Mikhail Khachaturyan subjected his daughters to a systematic pattern of sexual abuse, physical beatings, humiliation, and death threats. This final verdict comes nearly a decade after the tragedy that shocked the nation and ignited a widespread feminist movement demanding better legal protections for women.

Background of the 2018 Tragedy in Moscow

On July 27, 2018, Mikhail Khachaturyan was found deceased on the staircase of his apartment building located on the Altufevskoe highway in Moscow. Investigators discovered he had suffered multiple stab and cut wounds to his chest and neck. At the time of the incident, his three daughters were teenagers: Krestina, aged 19, Angelina, aged 18, and Maria, aged 17. Following the discovery of the body, the sisters were arrested and charged with murder, subsequently placed under house arrest and prohibited from communicating with one another.

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Details of Systematic Abuse and Violence

The investigation uncovered that the sisters were victims of a long-standing regime of terror orchestrated by their father. The abuse included the production of pornography involving his teenage daughters, which Mikhail Khachaturyan posted on the internet. Posthumously convicted in 2025 of violent sexual acts and intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm, the father had forced his estranged wife, Aurelia Dunduk, out of the family home in 2015. Medical experts confirmed that all three girls had suffered from abuse syndrome and post-traumatic stress disorder starting as early as 2014.

Legal Arguments and Competing Narratives

Initially, a segment of Russian society, including Mikhail Khachaturyan's own mother Lidiya and sister Naira, characterized the killing as a premeditated murder by ungrateful children seeking financial gain. These family members even launched a libel suit in January 2020 against Aurelia Dunduk, disputing her claims that Khachaturyan had raped her, arguing that a husband cannot rape his wife by definition. However, the official investigation contradicted these claims, focusing instead on the sisters' testimony regarding the extreme violence they endured.

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Witness Testimony and Expert Medical Findings

During police interrogations, Angelina Khachaturyan testified that her father first sexually assaulted her while on holiday in Israel in November 2014. She stated he regularly threatened her with sexual violence, including vulgar voice messages sent in January 2018 where he vowed to beat and kill her. Lawyer Mari Davtyan noted that expert examinations established a direct causal relationship between Mikhail Khachaturyan's actions and the severe psychological trauma suffered by his daughters.

The Final Confrontation and Immediate Aftermath

Hours before his death, Mikhail Khachaturyan had scolded his daughters for leaving their Soviet-era housing block in disarray. He punished them in what the sisters described as a despotic manner, ordering them into his bedroom where he cursed, screamed, and pepper-sprayed each of them in the face. Krestina collapsed on the bed and lost consciousness, a moment Maria later identified as the final straw that compelled her and Angelina to retrieve a hunting knife and a hammer.

Impact on Russian Society and Future Implications

The arrest of the sisters triggered an explosion of feminist rage across Russia, evolving into a nationwide movement advocating for improved women's rights and legal safeguards against domestic violence. Despite the resolution of the criminal case, the sisters remain under strict isolation, banned from using the internet and prohibited from communicating with each other, witnesses, or the press. The case highlights the complex intersection of familial duty, survival, and state justice in Russia.