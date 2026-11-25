Experts warn Russian GPS jamming near UK could cause MH17-like tragedy. The Admiral Golovko warship disrupted 140 flights from major hubs on November 9, raising alarms over electronic warfare escalation.

Former British Army Colonel Philip Ingram and Chatham House associate fellow Keir Giles have issued stark warnings that Russia n electronic warfare activities near British airspace could trigger a catastrophe comparable to the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17. This alarming assessment follows confirmed reports that a Russia n warship actively disrupted global navigation satellite systems for dozens of commercial aircraft departing from the United Kingdom.

The incident originated on November 9, when the Russian frigate Admiral Golovko was operating within 190 miles of the English coast. The warship was escorting an armada of sanctioned Russian cargo vessels, including the Lady R, Lady D, and Maia-1, which are allegedly linked to the transport of military supplies. During this specific operation, the Admiral Golovko initiated a widespread navigation blackout that affected 140 commercial flights.

Also read Russian warship suspected of jamming GPS on 140 flights off UK coast amid hybrid warfare warning

Widespread Disruption To Major Airports

The GPS interference had immediate operational consequences for major British aviation hubs. Flights originating from Edinburgh, Manchester, and London Heathrow were among the 140 trips reportedly affected by the mysterious outage. These disruptions occurred while the Russian frigate maintained its position off the English coast, creating a dangerous environment for civil aviation traffic that relies heavily on precise satellite positioning for safe navigation and scheduling.

Comparisons To MH17 And Spoofing Risks

Philip Ingram, a former British Army colonel, explicitly compared the current threat landscape to the 2014 tragedy involving Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, which killed all 298 people onboard when it was shot down over eastern Ukraine. Ingram suggested that Moscow could engage in GPS spoofing, a technique more dangerous than simple jamming, to lure civilian aircraft into Russian territory. This would provide the Kremlin with a pretext to accuse the aircraft of spying and shoot it down, resulting in mass casualties.

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Keir Giles, an associate fellow at Chatham House, expanded on these fears by noting that Russia has a history of targeting vulnerable societal systems to maximize impact. He referenced previous plots involving incendiary devices on in-air cargo shipments and emphasized that Russian tactics in Ukraine prioritize healthcare facilities. Giles argued that there is no reason to believe this strategy would not be replicated against soft targets in the UK, such as emergency services or infrastructure, if it serves their coercion goals.

NATO Article 4 Consultations Urged

Ingram stated that Russia has been operating in a 'grey zone' below the threshold of conventional conflict for far too long and that the UK government has failed to understand defense necessities. He urged NATO members to urgently request Article 4 consultations, a mechanism used when a member feels its territorial integrity or political independence is threatened. Ingram believes this would send a clear warning to Moscow, criticizing the current administration for leaving the country wide open to huge risks and doubts that any significant action will be taken.

Retired British Army officer Richard Kemp provided technical context, noting that while pilots have alternative navigation means, the simultaneous jamming of numerous planes presents greater challenges for air traffic controllers. Kemp highlighted that GPS spoofing is particularly hazardous as it feeds false positions to aircraft, potentially triggering misleading warnings. He suggested that British forces might have the capability to prevent Russian jammers using RAF planes or Royal Navy warships, though this depends on the exact circumstances of each engagement.

Normalization Of Electronic Warfare

Despite the severity of the threats identified by experts, Keir Giles expressed concern that these sabotage attempts have been normalized and treated as routine by authorities. He noted that major airlines possess workarounds for navigation, meaning the biggest immediate impacts are costs and inconvenience rather than total system failure. However, the smallest airports and lightest aircraft, which have fewer backup systems, remain potentially more vulnerable to serious disruption from these electronic warfare campaigns.

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Earlier in the year, an RAF jet carrying then-Defence Secretary John Healey also had its GPS jammed by Russian systems, indicating a persistent and escalating pattern of interference. As the Russian warship continues to operate near British shores, the combination of technical vulnerabilities and geopolitical tension suggests that the risk of a catastrophic incident akin to MH17 remains a tangible threat that requires immediate diplomatic and military attention from Western allies.